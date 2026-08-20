10 Ricci Law Firm Attorneys Selected for Best Lawyers in America Recognition

North Carolina personal injury and workers' compensation law firm earns statewide recognition

GREENVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that 10 of its attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Brian M. Ricci, David Overton, Hunter Eddins-Gentel, Leann A. Gerlach, Meredith Hinton, and Timothy Sheriff all appear as Best Lawyers. This recognition is reserved for attorneys who have earned a strong reputation among their peers and demonstrated a high level of professional achievement in their respective practice areas.

In addition, four more firm attorneys appear on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list: Alton (Tripp) Combs, Avi Feinstein, Terra Johnson, and William Patterson. These awards are peer-reviewed recognitions given to attorneys who are early in their legal careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. The "Ones to Watch" recipients typically have been in practice for 5-9 years.

For Ricci Law Firm, this recognition reflects the strength of a team built around experience, consistency, and a shared commitment to the people they serve. The firm represents injured workers and accident victims across North Carolina, with offices in Greenville, Raleigh, and surrounding communities.

"At Ricci Law Firm, we've built a team that is driven by protecting and fighting for our clients' rights," said Brian M. Ricci, founder of Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers. "I congratulate all of the 2027 honorees named to the Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch lists. We're proud to stand with individuals and families across North Carolina when they need it most."

These honors reinforce Ricci Law Firm's reputation as a trusted advocate for individuals navigating serious injuries, workplace accidents, and complex legal challenges. Earlier this year, firm attorney Meredith S. Hinton was a key part of the trial team who secured a historic $101 million verdict for three victims of a deadly wall collapse in Hendersonville five years ago. Two of the injured workers each received a verdict of $45 million; the wife of one of the workers received a verdict of $11 million. As the firm continues to grow, its focus remains the same - delivering strong results while providing the level of care and attention clients deserve.

To learn more about the firm's award-winning legal team or to schedule a free consultation, visit riccilaw.com .

Disclaimer: Awards do not apply to all of the lawyers of the firm. Each case is different and must be evaluated on its individual facts. No representation is made that similar results will be achieved in future cases. For more information on Best Lawyers selection criteria, please visit www.bestlawyers.com.

ABOUT RICCI LAW FIRM, P.A.

Since 1997, Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers has been a cornerstone source of legal support for North Carolinians facing life-altering injuries and the loss of loved ones. Our team of over 150 experienced attorneys, paralegals, case managers and support team, meticulously selected and trained, provides professional assistance and compassionate care to those in need. With over 150+ years of combined experience in personal injury and workers' compensation cases, we prioritize clients' well-being, striving to secure the compensation they deserve while safeguarding their legal rights and ensuring access to essential medical care. With 13 locations across North Carolina, the firm is deeply rooted in communities across the State, ready to serve clients with unwavering dedication and dependable advocacy. For more information, please visit riccilaw.com or call Alicia Delamere at 252.594.5418.

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SOURCE: Ricci Law Firm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/10-ricci-law-firm-attorneys-selected-for-best-lawyers-in-america-1209836