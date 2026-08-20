Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - The Best Lawyers in America today announced that 13 "Know Your Rights" attorneys at SiebenCarey are listed among Minnesota's "personal injury elite" in its 2027 directory.

"It takes years of experience and a proven record of success protecting the rights of injured people to earn Best Lawyers honors, both as an attorney and as a law firm," said Jim Carey, SiebenCarey's Managing Partner. "This recognition assures injured Minnesotans they can find top-shelf representation right here at home with a law firm that has delivered results for over 70 years."

The 13 SiebenCarey Best Lawyers honorees include:

Eric W. Beyer - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Robert T. Brabbit - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

James P. Carey - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Paul K. Downes - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Susan M. Holden - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Arthur C. Kosieradzki - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Jeffrey M. Montpetit - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Mark G. Olive - Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Michael F. Scully - Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Jeffrey S. Sieben - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Harry A. Sieben, Jr. - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Matthew E. Steinbrink - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Cory P. Whalen - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

"We are proud to see this elite group of personal injury attorneys recognized by their peers. Their dedication, expertise, and leadership continue to elevate the standard of excellence across the legal profession," said Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers.

Best Lawyers honorees are selected through an exhaustive peer-review process evaluating professional excellence within specific practice areas and geographic regions. Only a small percentage of practicing attorneys and law firms earn selection to Best Lawyers.

- 30 -

About SiebenCarey

Founded in 1952, SiebenCarey is Minnesota's longest-serving personal injury law firm. Today, the firm employs lawyers and support professionals covering general trial practice in all courts, personal injury (including car, truck, and motorcycle accidents), product liability, workers' compensation, medical malpractice, and wrongful death. Known for victories in the courtroom, the firm has the resources and trial credentials to handle any case no matter how complex. By combining experience with a client-focused approach, SiebenCarey continues to serve individuals and families seeking trusted legal guidance during life's most stressful moments.

Offices are located in Minneapolis, Lakeville, and Duluth. SiebenCarey lawyers are licensed in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Referrals can also be made in other states. Learn more at www.knowyourrights.com.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the most established global network of legal professionals, providing elite lawyers and law firms with tools to enhance visibility, credibility, and client engagement. Built on a rigorous peer-review process, Best Lawyers delivers data-driven legal recognition and simplifies the law firm selection process, fostering confidence between firms and clients.

Learn more at www.bestlawyers.com and www.bestlawfirms.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310612

Source: SiebenCarey Personal Injury Law