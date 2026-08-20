Queens, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Sales leaders and executives focused on the business-to-business (B2B) marketplace will have the opportunity to explore and experience world-class AI-driven CRM capabilities that can dramatically improve the effectiveness of their sales efforts this fall.

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Key Takeaways:

Wendt Partners, a HubSpot Elite Partner, launches the Sell More Now with HubSpot CRM + AI Roadshow, an 18-city tour across nine states running September 22 to November 3, 2026, for B2B sales leaders.

Each two-hour event lets up to twenty attendees go hands-on with HubSpot's AI-powered CRM to practice prospecting, selling, quoting, and closing in one platform.

The live demos showcase a broad suite of embedded AI capabilities--from lead generation and deal management to predictive scoring, CPQ, analytics, and call intelligence--with registration available at sellmorenow.ai and meals and giveaways included.

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About Wendt Partners: Wendt Partners is a HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner headquartered in Queens, New York City. The firm delivers enterprise CRM strategy, implementation, and optimization services for complex B2B organizations, with particular expertise in industrial, technical, and regulated industries. Serving clients ranging from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, Wendt Partners combines deep industry knowledge with one of the most experienced HubSpot teams in the ecosystem. With offices in New York, Toronto, London, and Melbourne, the award-winning and fully accredited firm supports clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.wendtpartners.com.

About HubSpot: HubSpot is a leading agentic customer platform that provides businesses with software and support to grow better. Built on a unified CRM foundation, HubSpot brings together marketing, sales, service, operations, commerce, and content management tools into a single, connected platform. Designed to help organizations attract, engage, and delight customers, HubSpot enables companies of all sizes to scale efficiently while delivering exceptional customer experiences. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, HubSpot serves hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide through its global ecosystem of partners and developers. For more information, visit www.hubspot.com.

Source: Wendt Partners

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310634

Source: Wendt Partners