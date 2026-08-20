Wisler Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric Earns Three Platinum Awards in Best of Roanoke 2026, Reinforcing Generations of Trusted Local Service

Recognition in HVAC, plumbing and electrical services reflects Wisler's 40-year commitment to Southwest Virginia homeowners through expert service, trusted technicians and community values

ROANOKE, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Wisler Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, a locally rooted home services company serving Roanoke, Franklin County, Smith Mountain Lake and surrounding Southwest Virginia communities, has earned three Platinum honors in The Roanoker Magazine's 2026 Best of Roanoke Awards.

Wisler was named a Platinum winner in three major home service categories:

Best HVAC Services

Best Plumbing Services

Best Electrical Services Company

The recognition comes during Wisler's 40th year in business and represents a significant vote of confidence from the community it has served since 1986.

This year's Best of Roanoke Readers' Poll was the largest in the program's 40-year history. According to The Roanoker, 8,157 verified voters cast 129,605 votes across 212 categories, recognizing 636 businesses and individuals. Each voter was verified through a legitimate email address and permitted one vote per category.

For Wisler, earning Platinum recognition across HVAC, plumbing and electrical services reinforces the company's position as a comprehensive home service provider and reflects decades of relationships with Southwest Virginia homeowners.

"Receiving three Platinum awards is especially meaningful because this recognition comes from the people and communities we serve," said James Wisler. "Our dad started Wisler with a commitment to doing what was fair and right, and those principles still guide us today. These awards belong to our entire team-the technicians and professionals who earn homeowners' trust every day. We're incredibly grateful to our customers and look forward to serving Southwest Virginia for generations to come."

40 Years of Local Home Service Experience in Southwest Virginia

Wisler was founded in 1986 by Daniel Wisler, who built the company around principles of fairness, integrity, hard work and accountability. Four decades later, those values continue to shape how the company approaches plumbing, heating, air conditioning and electrical service.

That history also gives Wisler something increasingly valuable in the home service industry: deep knowledge of the homes and communities it serves. Local experience can help technicians understand the types of plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems commonly found in the region, seasonal demands on those systems and the needs of homeowners who may rely on the same service company for years.

Wisler currently serves Roanoke and surrounding areas, including Franklin County and communities around Smith Mountain Lake, providing homeowners with plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical services from a single company.

The scale of the local housing market makes reliable home service an ongoing need. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Roanoke city had 43,575 households based on 2020-2024 estimates, with an owner-occupied housing rate of 52.4%. The city's population was estimated at 99,111 in 2025.

Thousands of Customer Reviews Reflect Long-Term Trust

The three Best of Roanoke Platinum awards add to another measurable indicator of customer experience: online reviews. Wisler reports an "Excellent" 4.9-star rating based on more than 5,800 customer reviews displayed through its website as of August 2026.

For homeowners searching for the best HVAC company in Roanoke, a trusted plumber in Southwest Virginia or a qualified local electrical contractor, third-party recognition and a substantial body of customer feedback can provide important context when choosing who to invite into their home.

Wisler's service philosophy emphasizes respecting customers' time and homes, providing upfront pricing, recommending only necessary work and taking responsibility for making things right.

Investing in Skilled Home Service Professionals

Wisler also credits its employees and ongoing investment in workforce development for the company's longevity. The company provides paid training and accredited trade education and emphasizes developing employees, promoting from within and creating long-term career opportunities across the plumbing, HVAC, electrical and water quality trades.

That investment is increasingly important as homeowners look for trained professionals capable of maintaining multiple critical systems within a home. Rather than viewing plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems in isolation, Wisler's multi-trade model gives Southwest Virginia homeowners access to a single local company for many of their most important home service needs.

Why Choosing a Local Home Service Company Matters

For homeowners, choosing a plumbing, HVAC or electrical contractor often involves more than comparing a single repair estimate. It can mean selecting a company that will be available for future maintenance, emergencies, system replacements and changing household needs.

Wisler's four decades in Southwest Virginia provide a long-term perspective on those relationships. The company says local ownership and accountability allow its team to remain closely connected to the communities it serves while maintaining the standards established when the Wisler family first put its name on the business in 1986.

The 2026 Platinum awards provide another measure of that relationship: thousands of local residents participated in the Best of Roanoke voting process, and Wisler emerged with top-level recognition across all three of its primary home service trades.

"Forty years in business doesn't happen because of one award or one good year," added Wisler. "It happens because customers continue to trust you, employees believe in what you're building, and you stay committed to doing the right thing. That's what we want the Wisler name to continue to represent."

About Wisler Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

Founded in 1986 by Daniel Wisler, Wisler Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric is a locally rooted home service company serving Roanoke, Franklin County, Smith Mountain Lake and surrounding Southwest Virginia communities. The company provides plumbing, heating, air conditioning and electrical services and is built on a foundation of fairness, integrity, accountability and respect for the customer. In 2026, Wisler earned three Platinum honors in The Roanoker Magazine's Best of Roanoke Awards for Best HVAC Services, Best Plumbing Services and Best Electrical Services Company. Wisler continues to invest in employee training and accredited trade education while helping Southwest Virginia homeowners maintain the essential systems that keep their homes safe and comfortable.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Wisler Plumbing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/wisler-plumbing-heating-cooling-and-electric-earns-three-platinum-awards-in-best-of-roano-1209440