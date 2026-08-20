Leeds, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Modo25, the digital marketing business behind AI analytics platform ASK BOSCO, has appointed Tom Wills as Chief Financial Officer.

Wills brings more than 15 years of finance experience from ASOS.com, EDF Energy and British American Tobacco, as well as seven years as co-founder and CFO of data business Novotique.

At Novotique, he helped take the business through a management buy-out and subsequent funding rounds to Series B. He has spent much of his career raising and managing money, supporting businesses on their growth journey.

He joins Modo25/ASK BOSCO at a significant point in the company's growth. Gresham House Ventures led a £4.1m investment into ASK BOSCO in July 2025, backing a business whose angel investors include Skyscanner co-founder Bonamy Grimes and former Sky Betting & Gaming chief executive Richard Flint. In March 2026, ASK BOSCO launched in the Shopify App Store. The business is now entering the next phase of its expansion, with Wills leading its finance function.

From performance to profit

Most ecommerce reporting tells a merchant what their advertising spend returned. ASK BOSCO is designed to tell them what that spend actually made.

The Shopify app connects advertising data with real product margin and live inventory, giving brands and retailers a clearer picture of which products are genuinely profitable to advertise.

That means they can see beyond return on ad spend, avoid spending money promoting products that are about to run out of stock, and understand how marketing activity is affecting the bottom line.

ASK BOSCO brings data from platforms including GA4, Meta, Google Ads, Klaviyo and Shopify into one place. It also lets users ask questions in plain English and forecast future performance.

For Wills, the move from measuring performance to understanding profit is one of the reasons he wanted to join the business.

"The problem ASK BOSCO solves was my problem"

Wills spent part of his career at ASOS, where he worked on the international business and produced the digital marketing and sales reports used to make weekly trading decisions.

"The problem ASK BOSCO solves was my problem," said Tom Wills, CFO at Modo25 and ASK BOSCO.

"Every Monday at ASOS I was in early, pulling together the marketing and sales numbers because the decisions being made that week depended on them. Getting that information right and on time was worth real money to the business. I have sat in the seat our customers sit in, so I understand why this matters.

"What made this the right move now is the combination of a genuine market need, AI that is built into the product rather than bolted on, and a management team that really understands the space.

"ASK BOSCO is a business at an exciting inflection point. My focus is on bringing financial rigour as we accelerate, so the team has the foundations and the runway to keep building."

Building for the next stage

Wills will work closely with founder and CEO John Readman and COO Abi Liddle to bolster the business's finance function, ensuring the business is well positioned for its next capital raise.

"We didn't hire a CFO just to keep the books," said John Readman, Founder and CEO of Modo25 and ASK BOSCO.

"We wanted someone who has sat on both sides of the table. Tom has been the buyer our customers are, and he has raised and deployed capital through four rounds at a data business. He understands what investors need, but also what it takes to make the money work once you've raised it.

"We put him through a robust process because this is an important appointment for the next phase of the business. As we look to accelerate our growth, we are pushing further into Shopify and the US, and we now have the finance leadership to match that ambition."

Hamza Rafiq, Associate Director at Gresham House Ventures, said:

"Since we led the round in 2025, ASK BOSCO has made real strides in strengthening its senior leadership, with hires across product and technology and now Tom joining as CFO.

Helping our portfolio companies execute their people plan is a core part of the support we provide at Gresham House Ventures, enabling them to build teams that can accelerate growth and navigate complex, fast-changing markets.

Tom has spent his career growing businesses in ecommerce and data, so he understands both the problem ASK BOSCO is solving and the added complexity AI is bringing to the market. He has been through the scaling journey before and brings that first-hand experience to help execute ASK BOSCO's growth plans, including the opportunity opened up by the recently launched Shopify app. We are delighted to have him on board."

ENDS

About ASK BOSCO

ASK BOSCO is an AI analytics platform that brings fragmented marketing and ecommerce data into one place.

It gives brands and retailers a clearer view of sales and marketing performance, answers questions in plain English and provides recommendations on what to do next - without waiting for a data analyst or digging through spreadsheets.

By connecting advertising spend to real product margin and inventory, ASK BOSCO helps businesses understand which products and channels are actually making money and where they can grow profitably. No coding required.

ASK BOSCO is available in the Shopify App Store and at askbosco.io.

About Modo25

Modo25 is a Leeds-based global digital marketing business specialising in supported in-housing. It helps client teams take their marketing in-house while giving them access to agency expertise when they need it.

Modo25 is the company behind ASK BOSCO. Its clients are given access to ASK BOSCO, giving them greater transparency over their performance, their spend and the work being carried out on their behalf.

About Gresham House Ventures:

Gresham House Ventures is an experienced investor, providing flexible growth and secondary capital. Gresham House Ventures partners with exceptional management teams in fast-growing, innovative businesses across a diversified range of sectors, including enterprise solutions, healthcare & education and consumer markets. The team has been working together for over 20 years and has made over 200 investments into growth businesses. https://www.greshamhouseventures.com

Gresham House Ventures is part of Gresham House, a specialist alternative asset management group that is focused on delivering financial returns for clients by investing in the global themes shaping our future. Gresham House invests across a range of strategies, with expertise in private and public equity, forestry and natural capital, sustainable infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy and battery energy storage. Gresham House is committed to operating responsibly and sustainably, taking the long view in delivering sustainable investment solutions.

Media contact

Nikki Readman - Nikki@askbosco.com - 07834 464025

Left to right. John Readman (CEO), Tom Wills (CFO), Abi Liddle (COO)



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Source: ASK BOSCO