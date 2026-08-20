Moscow, Russia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - WorldFood Moscow, Eurasia's leading International Food & Drink Exhibition, has confirmed its return to Crocus Expo, Pavilion 3, Moscow, from 15 to 18 September 2026. Held annually each autumn for more than three decades, WorldFood Moscow is the region's premier international platform connecting food, beverage, and ingredients manufacturers with the buyers, distributors, retailers, and HoReCa professionals driving trade across Russia, the CIS, and wider Eurasian supply chains. The 2026 edition invites professionals from across all 16 product sectors to join over 26,000 trade visitors and 1,100+ global exhibitors for four days of business, discovery, and connection.

WorldFood Moscow 2026: Eurasia's Largest International Food & Drink Exhibition Returns This Autumn With 26,000+ Trade Professionals

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/306432_1.jpg

Each year, the four-day exhibition brings together more than 1,100 exhibitors from over 80 countries and 60+ regions of Russia alongside upwards of 26,000 trade professionals - wholesalers, retailers, food producers, distributors, exporters, and HoReCa representatives - from across 80 countries. The show's 16 product sectors cover the full breadth of the food and drink industry: fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and seafood, dairy, beverages, bakery, confectionery, snacks, frozen foods, grocery, organic and health foods, halal products, ingredients, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook, food technology, packaging, and contract services.

WorldFood Moscow functions as the primary gateway for food and drink companies seeking to enter or expand across the Eurasian market - an economy with a population of 145 million and an annual import volume of $304 billion. For international manufacturers, the show provides direct access to federal and regional retail chains, wholesale networks, distribution partners, and export buyers, all present under one roof. The on-site Purchasing Center enables pre-arranged direct negotiations between exhibitors and verified buyers, while the World of Trade Purchasing Lounge facilitates structured meetings with retail and wholesale decision-makers throughout the four days.

Alongside the exhibition floor, WorldFood Moscow delivers a four-day conference programme running concurrently across four dedicated theatres. The Food Industry Leaders Forum focuses on retail challenges, market statistics, and category trends presented by senior industry figures. Additional theatres host analytical and practical sessions covering consumer behaviour, supply chain dynamics, sustainability, regulatory updates, and market entry strategy for the Eurasian region. The Culinary Marathon - a live demonstration programme where international chefs prepare dishes using exhibitor products - has become one of the show's signature features, attracting visitors from Brazil, China, India, Turkey, South Africa, and beyond. WorldFood KITCHEN provides a dedicated forum for public catering and HoReCa professionals to address procurement, sourcing, and supplier selection.

The annual Product of the Year competition recognises the highest-quality food products and raw materials on the Russian market, evaluated by a professional jury each edition, with winning products displayed in a dedicated exhibition area. The 2026 edition introduces the Product Launch of the Year competition - a new format spotlighting first-to-market innovations and debut products making their entry into the Eurasian marketplace. Year-round engagement is supported through WorldFood Connect, the exhibition's digital community platform, which enables networking, meeting scheduling, content access, and lead generation between exhibitors and buyers 365 days a year.

Exhibitor and sponsorship registration for the 2026 edition are now open at expoworldfood.com, alongside the full exhibition programme, insights pages, and category analysis for those researching the Eurasian food and drink market ahead of the show.

WorldFood Moscow is Eurasia's leading annual international exhibition for food products and ingredients, held each September at Crocus Expo in Moscow. First held in 1991, the show has served for more than three decades as the definitive platform connecting food manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and HoReCa professionals from across Eurasia and the world. Organised by ITE Group, WorldFood Moscow covers 16 product sectors spanning the full food and drink industry - from fresh produce, meat, and dairy to beverages, organics, ingredients, and food technology - and is attended each year by over 26,000 trade professionals from 80+ countries. Supported year-round by the WorldFood Connect digital platform, the exhibition drives ongoing trade and collaboration across the Eurasian F&B industry beyond the event itself. More information is available at expoworldfood.com.

For more information about WorldFood Moscow, use the contact details below:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306432

Source: Plentisoft