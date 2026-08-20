London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Icon Offices has been registered by Companies House as an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP), enabling the company to provide Companies House identity verification services to directors, People with Significant Control (PSCs) and other eligible individuals.

The approval confirms Icon Offices as a registered Companies House authorised agent, with ACSP Agent Number AP000227.

According to the approval notification issued by Companies House on 21 March 2025, Companies House approved Icon Offices' application and registered ICON OFFICES LIMITED as an authorised agent, also known as an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (ACSP).

Icon Offices is also included in the Companies House published list of Authorised Corporate Service Providers. The government's ACSP register explains that these providers are organisations or individuals registered with Companies House to carry out activities on behalf of clients and that ACSPs must be supervised by a UK Anti-Money Laundering (AML) supervisory body.

Supporting the UK's New Companies House Identity Verification Requirements

Identity verification is being introduced as part of reforms designed to strengthen the integrity of the UK company register and help prevent the misuse of companies for illegal purposes.

Companies House states that identity verification can be completed directly through GOV.UK One Login or through an Authorised Corporate Service Provider. Identity checks carried out through an ACSP must meet the required Companies House identity verification standard.

As a registered ACSP, Icon Offices provides an alternative route for individuals who need to complete their Companies House identity verification through an authorised agent.

The service is available to both UK-based and international clients, subject to the applicable identity verification requirements and documentation.

Icon Offices' Companies House Identity Verification Service

Through its dedicated Companies House identity verification service, Icon Offices assists individuals with completing the required verification process and submitting the relevant verification information to Companies House.

The service is designed for individuals including:

Company directors

People with Significant Control (PSCs)

Individuals involved in UK company formation

Other individuals who are required to complete Companies House identity verification

Icon Offices currently offers its Companies House identity verification service from £24.99 including VAT per person, with an expedited service also available.

The company says its verification service can support both UK and overseas individuals, making it particularly relevant to international entrepreneurs and non-UK residents who operate or plan to establish companies in the United Kingdom.

An Important Step in Strengthening UK Corporate Transparency

The introduction of ACSPs forms part of wider reforms under the UK government's company law changes.

The government describes ACSPs as organisations such as company formation agents, solicitors, accountants and other professionals undertaking AML-supervised activities. Businesses providing identity checks for Companies House on behalf of clients must register as an ACSP before carrying out those checks.

Companies House also maintains a public list of ACSPs so businesses and individuals can check whether a provider has registered as an authorised agent. The government advises people choosing an ACSP to research the provider's reputation, experience, services, fees and whether verification can be completed remotely.

Icon Offices' Commitment to UK Business Services

The ACSP registration adds Companies House identity verification to Icon Offices' existing range of business services, which includes UK company formation, virtual office services, company filing support, business addresses and other corporate services.

With clients originating from more than 45 countries, Icon Offices aims to make UK business administration more accessible to entrepreneurs and companies operating both within and outside the United Kingdom.

Icon Offices ACSP details:

Company: ICON OFFICES LIMITED

ICON OFFICES LIMITED Companies House ACSP Agent Number: AP000227

AP000227 ACSP status: Authorised Corporate Service Provider / Authorised Agent

Authorised Corporate Service Provider / Authorised Agent AML Supervisor: HMRC

HMRC Companies House registration approval: 21 March 2025

21 March 2025 Company Registration Number: 10343713

10343713 Identity Verification Service: Available online

Available online Service price: From £24.99 including VAT per person

Businesses and individuals can learn more about Icon Offices' Companies House identity verification service at:

https://iconoffices.co.uk/verify-your-identity-for-companies-house.php

About Icon Offices

Icon Offices provides company formation, virtual office, corporate compliance and business support services to entrepreneurs and companies in the UK and internationally. The company supports businesses with services ranging from company formation and registered business addresses to Companies House-related corporate services.

Website: https://iconoffices.co.uk/

Companies House ACSP Agent Number: AP000227

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310637

Source: Icon Offices