EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Clean Energy Metals Companies Present at the August 27 Virtual Investor Conference



20.08.2026 / 19:47 CET/CEST

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A Full Day of Live Presentations Across Copper, Rare Earths, Phosphate, Manganese, Uranium, Natural Hydrogen, and Battery Technology Meet With Management Teams From Companies Listed on the Nasdaq, the OTC Markets, the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange NEW YORK, NY - August 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, a B2i Digital Featured Conference, taking place on Thursday, August 27, 2026, and hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences. B2i Digital is the Official Marketing Partner, supporting the conference through its media network, digital marketing campaigns, social media outreach, and company profiles. The lineup spans copper exploration and development in Peru, Chile, Botswana, Yukon and the Democratic Republic of Congo, heavy rare earths in Namibia, rare earths and lithium processing in Canada, igneous phosphate in Quebec, high-purity manganese in Minnesota, natural hydrogen in Saskatchewan, lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery manufacturing, and deep borehole nuclear waste disposal. Each company has 30 minutes for a live presentation and Q&A. One-on-one meeting requests are available through the VIC site, with replays available on B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels. "Investors researching clean energy metals are working through a long list of projects at very different stages, and thirty minutes with the people running each one is the fastest way to understand where a project stands. This conference puts a full day of those conversations in one place, across copper, rare earths, phosphate, manganese and the battery technologies they feed," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. To request one-on-one meetings with management: https://app.axleaccess.com/public/events/643d67cb-dd6b-47ae-80e5-de57c0a31809?token=8baf2094-c8d0-4c41-b841-f984dad384c4 For more details: https://b2idigital.com/vic-august-27th-clean-energy-metals-virtual-investor-conference Presenting Companies as of August 20, 2026 (subject to change): Thursday, August 27 9:00 AM ET: Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

9:30 AM ET: CBAK Energy Technology Limited

10:00 AM ET: Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc.

10:30 AM ET: Pecoy Copper Corp.

11:00 AM ET: First Phosphate Corp.

11:30 AM ET: Selkirk Copper Mines Inc

12:00 PM ET: Electric Metals USA Limited

12:30 PM ET: Namibia Critical Metals Inc.

1:00 PM ET: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

1:30 PM ET: MAX Power Mining Corp.

2:00 PM ET: Copper Intelligence Inc.

2:30 PM ET: Super Copper Corp. For registration and company profiles, please visit: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/149948/august-27th-clean-energy-metals-virtual-investor-conference?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0827AugCleanEnergyMetalsVIC Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 800+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 70,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets Matchmaker? takes every story From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.com. B2i Digital Contact Information David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

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https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information OTC Markets Group Inc.

Virtual Investor Conferences

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

info@virtualinvestorconferences.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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