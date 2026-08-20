EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
A Full Day of Live Presentations Across Copper, Rare Earths, Phosphate, Manganese, Uranium, Natural Hydrogen, and Battery Technology
Meet With Management Teams From Companies Listed on the Nasdaq, the OTC Markets, the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange
NEW YORK, NY - August 20, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, a B2i Digital Featured Conference, taking place on Thursday, August 27, 2026, and hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences. B2i Digital is the Official Marketing Partner, supporting the conference through its media network, digital marketing campaigns, social media outreach, and company profiles.
The lineup spans copper exploration and development in Peru, Chile, Botswana, Yukon and the Democratic Republic of Congo, heavy rare earths in Namibia, rare earths and lithium processing in Canada, igneous phosphate in Quebec, high-purity manganese in Minnesota, natural hydrogen in Saskatchewan, lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery manufacturing, and deep borehole nuclear waste disposal.
Each company has 30 minutes for a live presentation and Q&A. One-on-one meeting requests are available through the VIC site, with replays available on B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels.
"Investors researching clean energy metals are working through a long list of projects at very different stages, and thirty minutes with the people running each one is the fastest way to understand where a project stands. This conference puts a full day of those conversations in one place, across copper, rare earths, phosphate, manganese and the battery technologies they feed," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital.
To request one-on-one meetings with management: https://app.axleaccess.com/public/events/643d67cb-dd6b-47ae-80e5-de57c0a31809?token=8baf2094-c8d0-4c41-b841-f984dad384c4
For more details: https://b2idigital.com/vic-august-27th-clean-energy-metals-virtual-investor-conference
Presenting Companies as of August 20, 2026 (subject to change):
Thursday, August 27
9:00 AM ET: Eastport Critical Metals Corp.
For registration and company profiles, please visit: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/149948/august-27th-clean-energy-metals-virtual-investor-conference?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0827AugCleanEnergyMetalsVIC
Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.
About B2i Digital, Inc.
B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 800+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 70,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets Matchmaker? takes every story From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.
Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.com.
B2i Digital Contact Information
David Shapiro
B2i Digital Social Media
https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital
About Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand.
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information
OTC Markets Group Inc.
Disclosure & Disclaimer
B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy.
This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision.
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.
20.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|B2i Digital, Inc.
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2386584
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2386584 20.08.2026 CET/CEST