Eric Mausner and Justin Guido of Mausner Group Injury Lawyers Named to 2027 Best Lawyers in America

Miami attorneys recognized for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs as Mausner Group continues its growth across Florida

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Mausner Group Injury Lawyers announces that Founder and Managing Partner Eric Mausner and Partner Justin Guido have been named to the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. The recognition is based on Best Lawyers' peer-review methodology, through which attorneys are evaluated by other leading lawyers within their practice areas and geographic regions.

Mausner and Guido are experienced Miami personal injury attorneys and former Miami-Dade County prosecutors who represent individuals and families in serious injury and wrongful death cases throughout Florida. Their work includes complex matters involving car and truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, negligent security, maritime injuries, medical malpractice, and other cases involving serious harm caused by negligence.

"It's an honor for both Justin and me to be recognized by our peers," said Eric Mausner, Founder and Managing Partner of Mausner Group Injury Lawyers. "This recognition reflects the standard we have built at Mausner Group and the work our entire team puts in every day on behalf of our clients."

The recognition comes amid continued growth for Mausner Group Injury Lawyers, including the opening of its Fort Lauderdale office and the addition of trial attorney Adam Santana as Of Counsel earlier this year. Headquartered in Miami, the firm represents clients in serious personal injury matters throughout Florida.

Individuals seeking representation and attorneys looking to refer a personal injury matter may contact Mausner Group Injury Lawyers at 305.344.HURT (4878) or intake@mginjuryfirm.com .

Disclaimer: This recognition applies only to the attorneys named above and does not extend to all lawyers at the firm. Each case is different and must be evaluated on its own facts. No representation is made that similar results will be achieved in future cases. For more information regarding Best Lawyers methodology and selection criteria, visit bestlawyers.com.

ABOUT MAUSNER GROUP INJURY LAWYERS, PLLC

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Mausner Group Injury Lawyers is a personal injury litigation firm focused on serious and catastrophic injury matters throughout Florida. Led by former Miami-Dade County prosecutors, the firm is built around disciplined trial preparation, experienced courtroom advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to pursuing maximum compensation for those harmed by the negligence of others. The firm represents clients in car and truck accidents, maritime injuries, slip and fall injuries, negligent security, civil sexual assault, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, rideshare accidents, and medical malpractice cases throughout Florida, with offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palmetto Bay, Doral, and New York. For more information, please visit mginjuryfirm.com or call Jessica Reyes at 305.964.6536.

SOURCE: Mausner Group Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eric-mausner-and-justin-guido-of-mausner-group-injury-lawyers-na-1209865