Ferreol Skis' new collection, unveiled today, integrates thin sheets of Scalium aluminum-scandium alloy into the construction of all its skis. A high-volume commercial demonstration for the alloys of Scalium+, Scandium Canada's wholly owned subsidiary.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Scandium Canada Ltd. (TSXV: SCD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Scalium aluminum-scandium alloy, commercialized by its subsidiary Scalium+, is integrated into the construction of every ski in Ferreol Skis' new 2026-2027 collection, launched today. This large-scale commercial deployment marks an important milestone for the Company.

Ferreol Skis, which has contributed to the development of Scalium in recent years alongside the Ferreol Technologies team, now Scalium+, is integrating the alloy across its entire collection in the form of thin 0.4 mm sheets.

According to Ferreol Skis, Scalium delivers concrete benefits in on-snow performance (stability, edge grip, vibration damping), durability (bonding quality, high resistance to deformation) and eco-responsibility, with the aluminum sourced from Québec, Canada.

Ferreol Skis also presents Scalium as an alternative to the high-strength aluminum sheets that have been used in the ski industry for more than 40 years.





Figure 1: Internal construction of the Ferreol Pionnier 104 2.0 model, featuring a sheet of Scalium.

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"This announcement by Ferreol Skis is concrete proof that the market is ready for our aluminum-scandium alloys," said Guy Bourassa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scandium Canada. "This is exactly what our mine-to-alloy strategy is designed to do: create value with our alloys today, while advancing the Crater Lake project as a primary source of scandium in North America."

"Skiing is a demanding test bench: high mechanical stress and extreme conditions," added Félix Lapointe, CEO of Scalium+. "Ferreol Skis took part in the development of Scalium and is now integrating it at volume into a commercial product. This milestone demonstrates our ability to transform an idea to a commercial alloy that is used into real products and supports our qualification efforts in other sectors, including aeronautics, automotive and the defence industry."

"With Scalium, Ferreol Skis is not following industry standards, we are redefining them. Today is not only the launch of a new ski collection, but also proof that expertise developed here in Canada can give rise to innovations capable of transforming several industries worldwide, from skiing to aerospace," said Jonathan Audet, co-founder and CEO of Ferreol Skis.

Ferreol Skis also indicated that Scalium is used in the construction of its ski line designed for the defence industry, a mobility solution for extreme and arctic environments developed for the Canadian Defence and NATO allied countries. Ferreol Skis' new collection will also be deployed across several international markets, including France.

Ferreol Skis' full news release is available on the company's website: https://ferreol.ca/en/blogs/news/world-first-ferreol-skis-commercially-deploys-scalium-at-scale-in-its-new-2026-2027-ski-collection.

About Scalium+

Scalium+, formerly Ferreol Technologies, is Scandium Canada's wholly owned commercialization subsidiary for aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloys. It unites the alloys developed by the Company's Scandium+ division with the Scalium line of alloys and surface treatment created by the Ferreol Technologies team. Scalium alloys add value on multiple fronts: significantly higher mechanical strength than conventional alloys in rolled products, better weldability in wire form, faster print speeds in powder form, and much higher corrosion resistance. For manufacturers, this translates into lighter parts, shorter build times in additive manufacturing and better lifetime value for primary and secondary components. Scalium+ brings these specialized materials to market today, across multiple sectors.

About Scandium Canada Ltd.

Scandium Canada (TSXV: SCD) is a critical minerals mining and advanced materials company developing North America's only primary source of scandium at its Crater Lake project in Nunavik, Québec. Through Scalium+, its wholly owned commercialization subsidiary, the Company brings proprietary, patent-pending aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloys and the Scalium line of alloys and technologies to market today, while advancing the Crater Lake mining project for the future. This dual-engine strategy positions Scandium Canada to anchor a secure North American scandium supply chain and to shape the future of lighter, stronger and longer-lasting materials for advanced manufacturing end users, while committing itself to building a more responsible economy through innovation and agility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the commercialization of Scalium alloys and their adoption by other manufacturers or sectors, their deployment in international markets, their potential applications, including in aeronautics, aerospace, automotive and the defence industry, and the qualification efforts underway in those sectors, and, generally, the above "About Scandium Canada Ltd." paragraph which essentially describes the Company's outlook. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's endeavors to develop the Crater Lake project, and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Scandium Canada Ltd.