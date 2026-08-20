Fragrance Creators Association Announces Promotion of Emily Cruz to Manager, Executive Operations and Events

In her expanded role, Cruz will lead executive coordination and member outreach - underscoring the association's nimble structure, which prioritizes direct member engagement and ready access to its expertise.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / The Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) has announced the promotion of Emily Cruz to Manager, Executive Operations and Events.

"Emily's natural tenacity and commitment to FCA and the greater fragrance value chain have helped elevate the organization since she joined nearly four years ago," said Farah K. Ahmed, FCA President and CEO. "We are thrilled to recognize and support her talents with this investment in FCA's rapidly evolving events portfolio - one that leverages the association's decades of influence to create bespoke, fragrance-first experiences possible only in an industry devoted to honoring its rich history through thoughtful innovation."

In the first half of 2026 alone, FCA hosted two inaugural signature events: its history-making Fragrance Salon - the first fragrance event ever hosted at the White House - and its Member Activation Summit in New Jersey. From planning to execution, Cruz's quick thinking, creativity, and design prowess shaped each first-of-its-kind event, leaving no detail unconsidered.

In her expanded role, Cruz will lead executive coordination and member outreach - underscoring the association's nimble structure, which prioritizes direct member engagement and ready access to its expertise. Her approach to marketing and event management, in support of Amy Bush, FCA Vice President of Finance and Operations, enables FCA to strengthen its event offerings for audiences spanning member companies, lawmakers, and beyond. Cruz's dedication to timely engagement and thoughtful planning has advanced FCA's effort to position the fragrance industry as both essential and a leader in innovation, and to establish the relationships, coalitions, and influence infrastructure needed to deliver measurable value across the entire fragrance value chain.

Cruz joined FCA in 2023 and holds a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Maryland.

About Fragrance Creators Association

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the fragrance industry. The association also represents fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, fragranceconservatory.com, a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Laura Nichols

Fragrance Creators Association

lnichols@fragrancecreators.org

SOURCE: Fragrance Creators Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/fragrance-creators-association-announces-promotion-of-emily-cruz-to-manager-executive-ope-1209990