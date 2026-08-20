Zavo Ventures: Liana Zavo Completes Investor Roadshow, Plans Fourth-Quarter Expansion

Investor-relations strategist concludes three-day Monaco engagement and prepares for an additional roadshow later this year.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Liana Zavo, founder of ZavoVentures and ZavoMedia PR Group, has completed a three-day investor roadshow in Monaco and announced plans to continue expanding her investor-relations roadshow program during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Liana Zavo Wall Street's Roadshow Strategist and the Shark of Capital Strategy

The Monaco engagement was held at the Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo on behalf of an oil and gas company. Zavo declined to identify the company, citing an active investor-relations engagement.

According to Zavo, the non-deal roadshow brought together close to 100 participants, including family offices, venture capital representatives and private investors. No securities were offered or sold as part of the engagement.

Zavo said the roadshow model focuses on repeated small-group interaction rather than a single large presentation. A typical three-day program includes approximately 30 investor meetings per day, along with smaller meetings and private dinners designed to introduce company leadership to prospective investors and develop relationships ahead of potential future capital-raising activity.

Her next roadshow is planned for Dubai during the fourth quarter of 2026. Zavo also organizes similar engagements in New York City, primarily for micro-cap and small-cap public companies.

"Companies spend enormous amounts of time preparing financial models and investor decks, but capital is still relationship-driven," Zavo said. "If investors don't know who you are, don't understand your story or haven't developed confidence in your leadership, the deck alone isn't going to create that relationship."

Marie Antoinette Furtado, a natural resources expert, UN ambassador and fashion designer who met Zavo in Monaco, commented on her approach to connecting investors and company leaders.

"Meeting Liana Zavo in Monaco was extraordinary," Furtado said. "She has the rare 'it factor,' the ability to connect investors, leaders and opportunities across the globe."

Roadshow Model Combines Public Relations and Investor Relations

Zavo said her investor-roadshow work developed from her background in public relations. Through ZavoMedia PR Group, she has worked on media relations and executive positioning for startups, founders, venture capital firms and other organizations.

She later founded ZavoVentures to work more directly with public and private companies on investor relations, roadshow planning and capital strategy.

Under the current model, ZavoMedia PR Group supports corporate and executive communications ahead of an investor event, while ZavoVentures manages investor outreach, introductions and roadshow logistics.

"Public relations tells the market why you matter. Investor relations explains why the business matters as an opportunity," Zavo said. "When those two stories are aligned, management walks into investor conversations from a stronger position."

Zavo said the three-day structure also allows management teams to adjust how they communicate based on the questions and feedback received during investor meetings.

"By the third day, you're not telling the story the same way you told it on day one," Zavo said. "You're hearing investors, understanding their concerns and learning what resonates."

Jim Bark, a private investor and former mergers-and-acquisitions banker who attended one of Zavo's investor dinners, described her approach as focused on building connections between companies and investors.

"Liana is a true community builder," Bark said. "She brings companies together with investors in a way that just works. She has a great eye, and she's a connector and storyteller."

Zavo said her investor-relations work has taken her to 12 countries, including Israel. Her clients include micro-cap and small-cap public companies as well as businesses preparing for IPOs, SPAC transactions or post-merger public-market activity.

She emphasized that participation in a roadshow does not guarantee financing or investment.

"I'm not interested in simply putting another pitch event on the calendar," Zavo said. "I want to create an experience where companies have three days to be seen, heard and challenged by investors."

The planned fourth-quarter roadshow represents the next stage in Zavo's effort to expand the model internationally while continuing regular investor-engagement programs in New York.

About Liana Zavo

Liana Zavo is the founder of ZavoVentures and ZavoMedia PR Group. She advises public and private companies on investor positioning, strategic communications, roadshow development and capital strategy. Her work includes engagements with micro-cap and small-cap public companies, IPO-stage businesses and SPAC-related companies.

About ZavoVentures

ZavoVentures is an investor-relations and capital-strategy platform founded by Liana Zavo. The company works with public and private companies on investor introductions, roadshow planning and capital strategy, including engagement with family offices, venture capital firms and private investors.

About ZavoMedia PR Group

ZavoMedia PR Group is a public relations firm founded by Liana Zavo. The firm provides media relations, crisis communications and executive-positioning services for startups, founders, venture capital firms and B2B brands.

Media Contact Information

Liana Zavo

liana@zavomediapr.com

zavoventures.com

SOURCE: Zavo Ventures

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/liana-zavo-completes-investor-roadshow-plans-fourth-quarter-expa-1209978