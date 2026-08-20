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ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2026 22:02 Uhr
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Tortoise Capital Announces Distributions for TYG

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. announced that its closed-end fund, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG), has declared a monthly distribution of $0.475 per share.

Fund

Ticker

Distribution
Amount

Distribution Target
of Average NAV

Distribution
Frequency

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation

TYG

$0.475

10%-15%

Monthly

TYG monthly distributions will be payable on September 30, 2026, October 30, 2026, and November 30, 2026, to stockholders of record on the respective dates of September 23, 2026, October 23, 2026, and November 23, 2026.

For book purposes, the source of distributions for TYG is estimated to be approximately 0 to 20% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $11.1 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2026, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered fund manager that invests primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit http://www.TortoiseCapital.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation. For additional information on these funds, please visit https://tortoisecapital.com/cef/tortoise-energy-infrastructure-corp/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Media Contacts

Craft & Capital
Chris Sullivan chris@craftandcapital.com
Rob Jesselson rob@craftandcapital.com

SOURCE: Tortoise Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tortoise-capital-announces-distributions-for-tyg-1209844

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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