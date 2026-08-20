Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington beschleunigt New Amalga: Die US-Regierung verändert die Grande-Portage-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2026 22:02 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

In Its First Year Participating in the Global Custodian ETF Administration Survey, Paralel Technologies Earns the Highest Overall Score

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Having previously been named by the editors of Global Custodian as the "Fund Services One to Watch," Paralel Technologies ("Paralel") announced today that it earned the highest overall score across all participating service providers in the 2026 Global Custodian ETF Administration Survey, a leading independent benchmark of client satisfaction in the ETF industry.

Paralel recorded the highest overall average (6.60), compared to the overall average benchmark of 5.85, and was the only firm to exceed the global average benchmark in all 11 service categories assessed by clients.

The results reflect the value of Paralel's unique platform, which combines next-generation technology - described by one survey respondent as "easily industry-leading" - with a high-touch client service model that another respondent called "absolutely exceptional."

"We appreciate that the editors of Global Custodian recognized the value of what we have been building here at Paralel and are now thrilled to follow that up by earning the highest overall score in their ETF Administration Survey," said Jeremy May, Founder & CEO of Paralel. "I am so proud of the work our team has put in to get us to this place, and it couldn't happen without the trust our clients have put in us to be caretakers of their ETF business."

The Global Custodian ETF Administration Survey asks ETF issuers to rate their service providers across 11 categories on a seven-point scale. Paralel was included in the survey for the first time in 2026.

About Paralel

Paralel Technologies LLC is a Denver-based financial services and technology firm providing comprehensive operational solutions to asset managers and their registered investment funds. For more information, visit www.paralel.com.

Media contact

Steven Perry
Director of Business Development
Steven@paralel.com
405-323-9927

SOURCE: Paralel Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/in-its-first-year-participating-in-the-global-custodian-etf-admin-1210011

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.