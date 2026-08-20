In Its First Year Participating in the Global Custodian ETF Administration Survey, Paralel Technologies Earns the Highest Overall Score

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Having previously been named by the editors of Global Custodian as the "Fund Services One to Watch," Paralel Technologies ("Paralel") announced today that it earned the highest overall score across all participating service providers in the 2026 Global Custodian ETF Administration Survey, a leading independent benchmark of client satisfaction in the ETF industry.

Paralel recorded the highest overall average (6.60), compared to the overall average benchmark of 5.85, and was the only firm to exceed the global average benchmark in all 11 service categories assessed by clients.

The results reflect the value of Paralel's unique platform, which combines next-generation technology - described by one survey respondent as "easily industry-leading" - with a high-touch client service model that another respondent called "absolutely exceptional."

"We appreciate that the editors of Global Custodian recognized the value of what we have been building here at Paralel and are now thrilled to follow that up by earning the highest overall score in their ETF Administration Survey," said Jeremy May, Founder & CEO of Paralel. "I am so proud of the work our team has put in to get us to this place, and it couldn't happen without the trust our clients have put in us to be caretakers of their ETF business."

The Global Custodian ETF Administration Survey asks ETF issuers to rate their service providers across 11 categories on a seven-point scale. Paralel was included in the survey for the first time in 2026.

About Paralel

Paralel Technologies LLC is a Denver-based financial services and technology firm providing comprehensive operational solutions to asset managers and their registered investment funds. For more information, visit www.paralel.com.

Media contact

Steven Perry

Director of Business Development

Steven@paralel.com

405-323-9927

SOURCE: Paralel Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/in-its-first-year-participating-in-the-global-custodian-etf-admin-1210011