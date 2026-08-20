Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - iSpecimen, (NASDAQ: ISPC) a provider of human biospecimens, recently completed an international cancer research project involving hundreds of cancer blood specimens, with the samples shipped within three weeks of receiving the purchase order.

The project involved the coordination of large-scale biospecimen sourcing and fulfillment on an accelerated timeline. Through its network of healthcare and research partners, iSpecimen coordinated the sourcing and collection of the required specimens and managed international fulfillment to meet the project's timeline.

iSpecimen maintains a global and domestic network of healthcare institutions, laboratories, biobanks, and research partners that supports the sourcing of specialized cancer specimens, including formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) and flash-frozen tissue.

The successful completion of the project reflects iSpecimen's focus on efficient biospecimen sourcing and fulfillment in response to a large, time-sensitive research request. Ms. Field, iSpecimen's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Every week a researcher spends waiting on specimens is a week that discovery is on hold. Delivering hundreds of cancer specimens internationally within three weeks of receiving the purchase order reflects the network we've built and the team that runs it - and it can help our customers keep their research moving."

About iSpecimen Inc.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding iSpecimen's expectations, plans, and future prospects and are generally identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "could," "should," "plan," "potential," or similar expressions. These statements are based on iSpecimen's current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance.

Actual results and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release due to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to iSpecimen's ability to source, collect, ship, and fulfill biospecimen orders; the timing, scope, and requirements of customer projects; reliance on healthcare and research partners; international shipping and applicable legal and regulatory requirements; and other risk factors described in iSpecimen's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. New risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time, and it is not possible for iSpecimen to predict all such risks or their impact. If any of the events or circumstances reflected in iSpecimen's forward-looking statements occur, iSpecimen's business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in those statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, iSpecimen assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310636

Source: iSpecimen Inc.