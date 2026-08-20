Ingredion Incorporated: Diego Reynoso to join Ingredion as Chief Financial Officer

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced the appointment of Diego Reynoso as chief financial officer effective October 1, 2026. He will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and report to Jim Zallie, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

In addition to leading the finance organization, Reynoso will play a key role in advancing Ingredion's growth strategy, enterprise productivity initiatives, disciplined capital allocation and integration execution as the company continues its transformation into a leading global ingredient solutions provider.

"Diego's experience in major integration and portfolio transformations across the food and beverage industry will be a great asset for Ingredion," said Jim Zallie, chairman, president and CEO of Ingredion. "His focus on profitable growth and shareholder value creation will be critical as we advance our strategy and drive long-term value for shareholders."

"Ingredion has a clear strategy, a strong culture and a tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth as the company continues its transformation journey," said Reynoso. "I am excited to join the team and enhance productivity while delivering on the opportunities ahead through disciplined execution, innovation and a continued focus on creating value for customers and shareholders."

Reynoso joins Ingredion from the Boston Beer Company where he served as chief financial officer leading finance, investor relations, IT, M&A and enterprise strategy initiatives.

Prior to the Boston Beer Company, Reynoso led financial, commercial and operational organizations at Tyson Foods, Constellation Brands, Beam Suntory, Danone and Procter & Gamble.

Reynoso holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Autonoma de Mexico, Mexico City and an Executive Masters of Business Administration from Universidad Panamericana, Mexico.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs?innovation centers located around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company cocreates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

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