La Prairie, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA.UN) ("Margaux" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Faycal Salek as a trustee of the REIT, as well as his election as a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Salek's appointment reflects Margaux's commitment to strengthening the REIT's governance.

"We are pleased to welcome Faycal to the Board of Trustees and the Audit Committee," said Michel Lassonde, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Chief Executive Officer of Margaux. "His experience and expertise will be a valuable asset to the REIT as we continue to pursue our growth and expansion strategy."

Mr. Salek's appointment is effective immediately.

About Margaux REIT

Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: ALFA.UN) is a Quebec-based real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition and operation of self-storage properties throughout the province. It is the only publicly traded REIT in Canada focused exclusively on this sector. The REIT targets assets that generate stable cash flows, offer long-term growth potential, and demonstrate operational resilience.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties are described in the REIT's periodic reports, including its annual report and other documents filed from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310667

Source: Margaux Real Estate Investment Trust