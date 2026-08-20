Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - North America Home Finance Inc. (CSE: NAHF) (CSE: NAHF.PR.A) ("NAHF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of its Series 1 Non-Voting Preferred Shares, known as "Housing Shares."

Under the Offering, NAHF intends to issue a minimum of 51,283 Housing Shares and a maximum of 512,820 Housing Shares at a price of $9.75 per Housing Share, for minimum gross proceeds of approximately $500,000 and maximum gross proceeds of approximately $5 million.

The Housing Shares are currently listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol NAHF.PR.A. The listing of the additional Housing Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to CSE approval.

Expanding NAHF's Housing Equity Platform

The Offering is part of NAHF's strategy to expand the capital available to its housing equity platform and support the continued growth of the Company's residential housing activities.

Housing Shares were developed as a specialized publicly traded preferred share class intended to provide investors with participation in residential housing equity while supporting NAHF's broader objective of increasing the number of families that have an opportunity to build equity through housing.

NAHF's long-term strategy is to increase the scale and diversity of residential housing represented within its housing equity platform, including single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes and rental apartment properties across a range of housing price points.

"The Housing Shares are an important part of the capital structure we have built to connect investors with residential housing equity, while creating a scalable source of capital for expanding our housing platform," said George Lawton, Chief Executive Officer of NAHF.

"As the Housing Share market grows, our objective is to use that capital to help expand the amount and variety of housing that can participate in our shared-equity model. Ultimately, the purpose is to create a larger housing portfolio that can provide more families with an opportunity to build equity in the homes where they live."

Offering Terms

The Offering is being conducted on a non-brokered private placement basis at a subscription price of $9.75 per Housing Share.

The Offering is expected to be made to eligible purchasers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities laws.

Eligible purchasers must satisfy the requirements of an applicable prospectus exemption, which may include the accredited investor exemption, the minimum amount investment exemption for eligible non-individual purchasers, or the family, friends and business associates exemption.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 25, 2026, or such other date as may be determined by the Company, and may close in one or more tranches after the minimum Offering has been achieved. Completion of the Offering remains subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and CSE approvals.

Housing Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory restricted resale period of four months and one day from their applicable closing date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation and CSE policies.

Eligibility for Registered Plans

Based on the terms of the Offering, the Housing Shares are eligible investments for certain Canadian registered plans, including RRSPs, RRIFs, RDSPs, RESPs, TFSAs and DPSPs, subject to the particular circumstances of the investor and applicable tax legislation.

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to repay certain liabilities related to its current development project investments and increase permanent capital on the Company's balance sheet.

Finder's Fees and Warrants

In connection with subscriptions attributable to eligible finders, the Company may pay finder's fees of up to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds attributable to those finders, subject to applicable CSE policies.

Eligible finders may also receive two finder's warrants for each Housing Share issued pursuant to the Offering that is attributable to that finder, subject to CSE policies. Each finder's warrant will entitle its holder to acquire one common share of NAHF at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share for a period of 24 months following closing.

About Housing Shares

Housing Shares are the Series 1 Non-Voting Preferred Shares of North America Home Finance Inc. and are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol NAHF.PR.A.

Housing Shares form an important part of NAHF's housing equity strategy and are intended to provide investors with participation in the long-term value of residential housing while providing NAHF with an expandable source of equity capital that can support the acquisition and financing of additional residential housing assets.

About North America Home Finance Inc.

North America Home Finance Inc. (CSE: NAHF), with Series 1 Non-Voting Preferred Shares "Housing Shares" (CSE: NAHF.PR.A), is a residential real estate finance and development company focused on expanding housing access through shared-equity and next-generation ownership pathways.

The Company develops, acquires, finances and manages residential housing assets while working to enable more families and investors to participate in long-term housing equity growth.

Private Placement Disclaimer

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering will be offered and sold by way of private placement in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is identified by terms and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions, and includes, without limitation, statements relating to: the Company's intention to complete the Offering; the anticipated closing date and potential for multiple tranches; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering; the expected listing of additional Housing Shares on the CSE; the Company's housing growth strategy and portfolio expansion objectives; the expected development of a liquid public market for Housing Shares; the anticipated use of Housing Shares as consideration for future residential property acquisitions; the eligibility of Housing Shares for Canadian registered plans; and the payment of finder's fees and issuance of finder's warrants in connection with the Offering.

Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments. The material assumptions include, among others: that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory and CSE approvals in connection with the Offering; that the CSE will approve the listing of additional Housing Shares issued pursuant to the Offering; that there will be sufficient investor interest to achieve the minimum Offering; that the Company will be able to deploy the proceeds of the Offering substantially as described herein; that market conditions will remain conducive to the Offering and to the Company's housing equity strategy; that applicable securities laws and CSE policies will not change in a manner that materially affects the completion of the Offering; and that the Company's housing portfolio will continue to develop consistently with management's current expectations.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the risk that the Offering may not be completed on the terms described herein or at all; the risk that the minimum Offering may not be achieved; the risk that the CSE may not approve the listing of additional Housing Shares; the risk that the Company may not be able to deploy the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; the risk that finder's fees or warrant terms may differ from those described herein; risks associated with the statutory resale restrictions applicable to Housing Shares issued pursuant to the Offering; general risks associated with the residential real estate market in Canada, including changes in interest rates, housing prices and government policy; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

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Source: North America Home Finance Inc.