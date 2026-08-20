Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Bluberi today announced a significant expansion of its game development organization with the addition of three new creative studios, reinforcing the company's long-term investment in Research and Develop innovation, talent, and game development across both land-based and online gaming.

The expansion includes the launch of Blu Chip, a new Las Vegas-based game studio; a new Atlanta studio led by industry veteran Ron Williams II; and Bluberi's first dedicated iGaming Studio, led by Simon Papineau, which will be in the Montréal area.

"We are firmly committed to growing Bluberi's market presence, and that starts with the teams behind our products," said Mike Brennan, Bluberi's Chief Product Officer. "Our multi-studio strategy allows us to avoid one studio from becoming a factory that sacrifices game quality. We're building diverse teams with distinct creative perspectives, while giving each studio a clear focus and path to success. With three new studios launching in 2026, we're creating the foundation for continued growth and a broader pipeline of great games."

Blu Chip Studio

Located in Las Vegas, Blu Chip Studio establishes a new creative hub at Bluberi's headquarters, focused on delivering top-tier slot games. The studio brings together experienced talent dedicated to developing original game mechanics, compelling themes, and engaging player experiences that build on Bluberi's tradition of bold game design. "We're excited to welcome the Blu Chip team to our Las Vegas office," said Brennan. "Their creative talent and vast experience will be a great complement to our established teams.

Atlanta Studio

Bluberi's new Atlanta studio was born from what Brennan describes as a "once-in-a-decade opportunity", the chance to bring an established, high-performing team with a decade of shared experience into the Bluberi family. Led by respected gaming expert Ron Williams II, Vice President of Game Design, the studio will draw on its proven track record to develop high-quality gaming content, bring fresh perspectives and new creative approaches to Bluberi's portfolio.

"I'm thrilled to join Bluberi and build an Atlanta-based studio alongside a core group I have established creative synergy with," said Williams. "We'll bring the experience and chemistry we've built together while continuing to challenge the status quo. We believe experience shouldn't define the boundaries of what we create, it should give us the confidence to break through them. That shared mindset makes this a natural fit, and I'm excited to be part of Bluberi."

Bluberi iGaming Studio

As online gaming continues to grow worldwide, Bluberi is making a strategic investment in digital content with the launch of its dedicated iGaming studio in Montreal, Quebec. "We are committed to increasing our presence in the interactive space and building a dedicated team focused on online gaming," said Brennan.

"We are excited to establish Bluberi's new iGaming studio and bring the company's most successful and beloved game franchises to players across the growing North American and worldwide online gaming market," said Simon Papineau, Sr. Game Studio Director and a 20-year gaming expert. "Our focus will be on building on Bluberi's proven success in land-based gaming while bringing that same creativity and player-first approach to the online space."

The addition of these three studios reflects Bluberi's continued commitment to investing in world-class creative talent while expanding its ability to deliver compelling content for both casino floors and digital players.

About Bluberi

Bluberi is a bold and authentic gaming company committed to creating unforgettable player experiences and measurable results for operators. With over 30 years of experience, we deliver innovative hardware, engaging content, and data-driven design to deliver experiences that perform. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Bluberi is relentless in its mission to be the most rewarding partner in gaming.

For more information, visit bluberi.com.

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Source: Bluberi