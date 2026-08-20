GI MAP Test Launches Cyclospora Guidance Service for Customers With a Detected Test Result

AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GI MAP Test, a service that provides access to the GI-MAP comprehensive stool test in the United States and Canada, has launched a guidance resource for customers whose test result detects the intestinal parasite Cyclospora. The company announced the service on August 5, 2026.

The resource is provided at no additional cost to eligible customers. It is sent by email together with the customer's test results, and only when the result detects Cyclospora. It is not sent at the time the test is purchased.

What the Service Provides

The guidance resource is educational. It was written to answer the practical questions a person may have in the days immediately after a parasite is detected in a stool test.

The resource explains what Cyclospora is and what a detected result on the panel may mean. It describes common sources of contamination so customers can reduce the risk of a repeat exposure. It also identifies symptoms that may require urgent medical attention rather than waiting for a routine appointment, and it sets general expectations for digestive recovery, including why symptoms can continue for a period after an infection has been treated.

The company states clearly what the resource does not do. It does not provide prescription medication instructions or dosing. It does not diagnose a condition, interpret symptoms in place of a medical evaluation, or offer any self-treatment pathway. Customers are directed to a licensed clinician for evaluation and treatment.

"A laboratory result is only useful if the person holding it knows what to do next," said Madison Ordway, FDN-P, the Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner who reviews the company's educational content. "The purpose of this resource is to help people arrive at their appointment prepared, and to explain why recovery can take time even after treatment is complete. It is not a replacement for a prescriber."

How the Test Detects the Parasite

The GI-MAP is an at-home stool test analyzed by Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory, a CLIA-certified laboratory in the United States. It uses quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) DNA analysis to detect and measure more than 85 gut targets from a single sample. These include bacterial, parasitic and viral pathogens, fungi and yeast, commensal bacteria, and markers of digestion, inflammation and immune function.

Cyclospora is included in the protozoan parasite section of the panel. Because qPCR identifies specific DNA sequences rather than relying on culture or microscopy, it can detect organisms that are present in small numbers. Results are returned in approximately 14 to 16 days after the laboratory receives the sample and are reviewed by a practitioner.

Why the Company Created the Service

Public health authorities, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, describe Cyclospora as a microscopic single-celled parasite that infects the lining of the small intestine. People become infected by consuming contaminated food or water. Its symptoms, including watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, and fatigue, resemble many other digestive infections, so laboratory testing is needed to identify the organism, and treatment requires prescription therapy ordered by a qualified clinician.

According to the company, that combination is what created the need for the service. A customer can receive a detected result at home, without a clinician present to explain it, and then face a wait before an appointment. The resource is intended to fill that gap with plain-language information and to make the eventual appointment more productive.

Who Is Eligible

The guidance resource is available to customers who ordered their GI-MAP test through GI MAP Test and received a result detecting Cyclospora. It is included as part of the service, and there is nothing further to purchase.

Customers who ordered their test through another practitioner, clinic, distributor or laboratory are not covered by the service and are advised to return to the provider who placed their order. The company also advises anyone who is acutely unwell not to wait for the resource, and to contact a clinician or seek urgent medical care.

Due to state laboratory regulations, the GI-MAP test cannot be processed for residents of New York, New Jersey, or Rhode Island.

The announcement and further information are available at https://gimaptest.com/en/cyclospora/

About GI MAP Test

GI MAP Test provides access to the GI-MAP comprehensive stool test for customers in the United States and Canada, including the practitioner order required for laboratory testing. The test is analyzed by Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory using qPCR DNA technology and reports more than 85 gut biomarkers from a single at-home sample. Educational content published by the company is reviewed by Madison Ordway, FDN-P, a Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner.

GI-MAP is a trademark of Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory, LLC. GI MAP Test works with authorized providers and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory.

This announcement is provided for general educational purposes only. It is not medical advice and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Test results, symptoms, and treatment should be discussed with a qualified healthcare professional.

Media Contact

Media Contact: Madison Ordway, FDN-P

Company: Real Health Diagnostics Inc. (gimaptest.com)

Email: hello@gimaptest.com

Phone number: 672-969-1200

Website: GI MAP Test

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational and educational purposes only. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, laboratory interpretation, or prescription guidance, and it should not be relied upon as a substitute for consultation with a qualified healthcare professional. Any discussion of GI-MAP testing, qPCR analysis, Cyclospora, stool test results, digestive symptoms, parasites, recovery, or related health information is provided for general context only. Test results, symptoms, treatment options, and follow-up care should be reviewed with a licensed clinician or other qualified healthcare provider. Anyone experiencing severe, worsening, or urgent symptoms should seek prompt medical attention. References to GI MAP Test, Diagnostic Solutions Laboratory, Madison Ordway, FDN-P, service details, eligibility, and related information are based on provided or publicly available materials and should be independently reviewed by readers.

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