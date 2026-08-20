Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - STRACON Group Holding Inc. (TSX: STG) (BVL: STG) ("STRACON" or the "Company") announced today that it has withdrawn its previously announced initial public offering of common shares of the Company (the "Offering"). While the Company has been encouraged by investor interest in the Offering, the market environment for initial public offerings in Canada continues to be challenging, and the Company has decided to withdraw the Offering at this time. No common shares were sold and no proceeds were received under the Offering, and the Company intends to withdraw the preliminary base PREP prospectus dated August 7, 2026 filed in connection with the Offering. STRACON's management team and board believe strongly in the Company's portfolio and strategy, and remain committed to further growing the value of the business.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About STRACON Group Holding Inc.

STRACON is an engineering-led mining infrastructure and industrial solutions platform focused on the origination, development, construction and operation of mission-critical assets for the mining sector across the Americas. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, STRACON provides end-to-end solutions across the mining lifecycle, including engineering and technology solutions, industrial services, equipment and support services, and infrastructure development and ownership. The Company partners with leading global mining operators to design, build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure that supports safe, efficient and sustainable mining operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the withdrawal of the Offering and the Company's strategy and plans. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, market conditions, project delays, commodity price fluctuations, foreign exchange volatility, competition, regulatory and permitting risk, financing risk, and other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STRACON undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: STRACON Group Holding Inc.