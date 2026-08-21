Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Confirms Favourable Monazite and Bastnaesite Mineralogy at the Rift Rare Earth Project

Highlights:

Mineralogical analysis confirms monazite and bastnaesite as the dominant rare earth element (REE)-bearing minerals within the Trinity and Neo zones at the Rift Project

Monazite and bastnaesite have well-established mineral processing flowsheets for recovery from carbonatite-type deposits and, therefore, significantly derisk the Rift Project by providing a clear pathway and approach for testwork.

Monazite and bastnaesite are the dominant source minerals for REEs globally , both today and historically, and thus form the backbone of the rare earth raw materials industry.

Mineralogical data will inform preliminary metallurgical testwork anticipated to begin shortly at SGS Canada's Lakefield, ON, facility.

Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals, commented: "These mineralogical results are an important confirmation for the Rift Project and validate the historical literature. Monazite and bastnaesite are the same two minerals that underpin the majority of the world's existing REE supply chain. Seeing them as the dominant REE hosts at Rift, rather than a complex assemblage of less-understood phases, is a strong signal for the potential metallurgical simplicity of this deposit as we advance toward our inaugural mineral resource estimate."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. ("Apex" or the "Company") (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)(Euronext Access Paris:MLAPX), a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its strategic 100%-controlled Rift Rare Earth Project within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A., is pleased to report quantitative X-ray diffraction (QXRD) results collected across drillholes RIFT26-001A, RIFT26-002, RIFT26-003 and RIFT26-005A.

Key Observations and Takeaways

Mineralogical characterization was completed on representative drill core reject samples selected from drillholes RIFT26-001A, RIFT26-002, RIFT26-003 and RIFT26-005A by Quantified X-ray Diffraction (QXRD). The results demonstrate that REE mineralization at Rift is hosted predominantly within monazite and bastnaesite, the two REE minerals responsible for the substantial majority of global rare earth oxide production. Monazite and bastnaesite have well-documented processing flow sheets which reduce the technical risks when compared with other novel REE mineral species.

Global carbonatite-sourced REE supply is primarily derived from monazite and bastnaesite. Decades of industrial-scale operating history at deposits such as Mountain Pass and Bayan Obo have refined the processing routes for these two minerals, reducing the technical and metallurgical risks typically associated with other, less-established REE mineral phases.

Building on the QXRD results reported herein, the Company has engaged SGS Geochemistry to complete TIMA (TESCAN Integrated Mineral Analyzer) analysis on select samples from the Trinity and Neo Zones. TIMA is an automated mineralogical technique to characterize individual mineral grains, providing quantitative data on REE mineral species, grain size distribution, and degree of liberation from host gangue minerals. Results from the TIMA program are expected to refine understanding of REE mineral speciation. This information is intended to inform the design of preliminary metallurgical testwork at the Rift Project which will be undertaken by SGS Geochemistry following TIMA results.

The Company considers the identification of a simple, two-mineral-dominant REE assemblage to be a positive early indicator for potential downstream processing, as both monazite and bastnaesite are well understood industrially and are amenable to conventional beneficiation techniques (gravity/magnetic/flotation concentration).

Marketing Update

The Company also announces that it has renewed its marketing and investor awareness agreement with Rumble Strip Media Inc. ("Rumble") to support the Company's ongoing investor outreach initiatives (the "Rumble Agreement").

Under the Rumble Agreement, Rumble will provide digital marketing, content creation, advertising development, media planning and buying, and related consulting services to Apex. In consideration, Apex will pay an aggregate of C$1,000,000 to Rumble for a three-month term commencing August 18, 2026, payable in two installments of C$500,000 each. Rumble's compensation does not include securities of the Company. The services to be provided by Rumble constitute investor relations activities within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and all materials will be reviewed and approved by the Company prior to dissemination. Rumble and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Rumble does not own, control or direct any securities of the Company. Rumble Strip Media Inc. is a Vancouver-based media and consulting firm owned and operated by Rishi Savera, with an address at #893 250-997 Seymour St, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 3M1 (Email: info@rumblestrip.ca).

The Company is also pleased to announce it has renewed its agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. ("Zimtu") whereby Zimtu will provide marketing services under its Zimtu ADVANTAGE program, effective August 18, 2026, for an initial term of 12 months at a cost of $15,000 per month (the "Zimtu Agreement"). The program is designed to provide strategic marketing support, investor engagement, and public awareness initiatives. Services include email marketing, lead generation campaigns, blog posts, digital campaigns, social media management, Rockstone Research reports and distribution, video news releases and related marketing and awareness activities. Zimtu is based at Suite 400-570 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1. Zimtu's compensation does not include securities of the Company. Zimtu currently owns 7,947,216 common shares and 278,336 common share purchase warrants of the Company, and is a Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) by virtue of the two companies sharing common directors (Mr. Charland is a Director and Officer of Zimtu and a Director and Officer of the Company) and officers (Ms. Bellefleur is CFO of Zimtu and a director of the Company). The Company's entry into the Zimtu Agreement was approved by the Company's Board of Directors absent Mr. Charland and Ms. Bellefleur, who disclosed their relationship with Zimtu and recused themselves.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Samples selected for QXRD analysis were derived from pulverized reject material generated during standard geochemical sample preparation and were representative of samples previously reported for whole-rock REE geochemistry. Mineralogical analysis was completed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. using powder X-ray diffraction with quantitative phase abundance determined by Rietveld refinement.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects. Mr. Schmidt is a Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., the consulting firm engaged by Apex Critical Metals Corp. to conduct and oversee all of the Company's exploration work, including the 2026 drill program.

Mr. Schmidt has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release including the sampling and QA/QC results, and certified analytical data underlying the technical information disclosed. Mr. Schmidt noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Schmidt do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed in this news release.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)(Euronext Access Paris:MLAPX)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company's flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America's most advanced niobium deposits. Two historical drillholes located within the 700 m corridor of interest returned broad intervals of >2.00% REO, with higher grade (>3.00% REO) intervals within. The Company's 2026 drilling has continued to demonstrate this grade profile and have expanded the footprint of the high-grade mineralization ("Trinity Zone) over approximately 380 m from the historical drillholes to-date. Additionally, drilling has delineated a new deeper horizon ("Neo Zone") of strongly elevated NdPr beneath the high-grade material with NdPr distributions between 30-50%. For more information, please see the Company's news releases dated April 7, 2026, April 28, 2026, May 6, 2026 and May 15, 2026, which are available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca), as well as our individual REO component disclosure at the Rift Project which is available on our website at www.apexcriticalmetals.com.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed an emerging niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb2O5 over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb2O5 over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system. For more information, please see the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2025, November 12, 2025, December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2026, which are available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ, and in France on Euronext Access Paris under the symbol MLAPX.

Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and watch our videos at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/apex-critical-metals-corporate-video/ and make sure to stay in touch by signing up for free news alerts at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or by following us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP.,

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@apexcriticalmetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include (without limitation) the anticipated provision of services by Rumble and Zimtu under the Rumble Agreement and the Zimtu Agreement, respectively; the expected duration and scope of such services; the Company's expectations regarding investor awareness, market visibility, shareholder communications and capital markets outreach resulting from such services; the timing of the commencement and completion of such services, the Company's broader business objectives, exploration plans and corporate development initiatives, statements regarding the Company's drill program and any subsequent drill programs and statements regarding the Company's prospective assets (more particularly described above), and statements regarding future assay results and the potential for future exploration and drilling to confirm the source of magnetic anomalies, to test the extent of mineralization along strike and at depth, and ongoing refinement of the 3D geological modelling and understanding of the mineralized system. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include: the Company's properties are at an early stage of development and no current mineral resources or reserves have been identified by the Company thereof, that we may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Company's properties; that even if we are able to raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that we may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of any future work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited testwork and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further testwork, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful or samples derived from our properties may not yield positive results, and even if such tests are successful or initial sample results are positive, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the anticipated market demand for REE and other minerals may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; geopolitical risks which may result in market and economic instability. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Apex Critical Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/apex-confirms-favourable-monazite-and-bastnaesite-mineralogy-at-the-rift-rare-ear-1210092