Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products, announces that it has commenced a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a subscription price of C$0.01 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$50,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.06 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, DelphX may elect to pay finder's fees to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Details of any finder's fees paid will be announced at a later date.

DelphX intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and corporate overhead. No more than 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund investor relations activities.

Completion of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance and, as the Units are priced at less than C$0.05 per Unit, will be subject to the Exchange Hold Period and legended accordingly.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables broker dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide for both fixed income and cryptocurrency solutions. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds and/or protection from losses in cryptocurrency holdings;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade and/or cryptocurrency loss exposure of an underlying security or cryptocurrency in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by US Bank. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed non-brokered private placement, the anticipated gross proceeds and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the Offering is not completed on the terms contemplated or at all, that the Offering is not fully subscribed, or that regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange is not obtained. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310679

Source: DelphX Capital Markets Inc.