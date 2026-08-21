EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Glendale's Martial Arts History Museum Urges Local Schools to Embrace Asian Heritage



21.08.2026 / 00:16 CET/CEST

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GLENDALE, CA - August 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - History isn't just bound in textbooks; it lives in the groundbreaking moments, artistic mastery, and cultural movements that shaped Southern California. The Martial Arts History Museum, now celebrating its 27th year as a one-of-a-kind cultural treasure, is issuing a call to action for educators across the Los Angeles, Burbank, and Glendale Unified School Districts to bring learning to life by booking a student field trip. While many associate martial arts strictly with physical discipline, the museum offers a powerful lens into Asian culture, art, and heritage. Visitors discover how martial arts served as a bridge between East and West, forever altering the cultural landscape of America. Southern California has long been the epicenter of this historic transformation, serving as the backdrop where icon Bruce Lee was first discovered in Long Beach and where Master Ark Y. Wong made history in Los Angeles as the first Chinese teacher to instruct non-Chinese students. The museum's educational journey weaves together deep community roots, heroic sacrifice, and modern achievements. Exhibits highlight how local neighborhoods like Chinatown and Little Tokyo laid the foundations for vibrant Asian American communities, while honoring the distinguished legacy of the Japanese American 442nd Regimental Combat Team who served courageously during WWII despite the injustices faced by their families in the internment camps. The exhibits connect these foundational traditions directly to modern cultural figures. "The museum is not just about the punch and kick, rather it is about the impact martial arts made on each Asian culture and when it came to America, it changed the world forever," says Museum President Michael Matsuda. "To be ignored by the Los Angeles, Burbank, and Glendale school districts in my opinion is a tragedy. We are a large enough location to host many tours, but yet not a single school in the area cares to celebrate the contributions of the Asian American community, and I think that's pretty sad." As the first facility of its kind in the world, the Martial Arts History Museum provides an unprecedented educational experience for students of all ages. Educators and school administrators are encouraged to schedule a visit today to enrich their social studies curriculum and give students an unforgettable look into local history. School tour reservations and booking information are available by visiting the museum in Glendale or contacting museum administration directly.



For information about the museum, visit MAmuseum.com . View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Martial Arts History Museum





21.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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