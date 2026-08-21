Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Super Lithium Corp. (CSE: SL) ("Super Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received results from its initial exploration program on its Railroad Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. The exploration program was designed to build on preliminary work completed in 2022 suggesting brine potential at depth. This program utilized Magnetotellurics (MT) to better define the feature at depth. A supporting soil geochemistry survey was undertaken and shows a geographic correlation between the resistivity zone at depth and high lithium in soil geochemistry.

Geophysics

Previously, a 2-line ~7km CS-AMT survey was completed over the project area that highlighted some brine potential at depth. However, that survey only reached a depth of 600 metres. To follow up on this work, a second survey was conducted using magnetotelluric (MT) methodology, which was able to penetrate to a depth of 1,800 metres and highlighted the zones suggested in the first survey. These zones coincide with elevated geochemical results (discussed below). The images below show the comparison in the 2-D definition in the more recent survey, as well as inversions between the earlier CS-AMT and the recent MT survey showing the increased definition in the resistivity anomaly at depth to the east.

Figure 1. Location of geophysical lines (image taken from technical report).

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Figure 2. Comparison between previous CS-AMT and recent MT surveys over the southern geophysical line.

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Figure 3. Comparison between previous CS-AMT and recent MT surveys over the southern geophysical line.

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Geochemistry

A total of 166 soils samples were collected at a spacing of 250 metres across the entirety of the property. The historic NURE data observed the highest regional values between 105-247ppm (22 samples). Of the 166 samples collected on this program, 86 returned assays above 105ppm with the highest value of 181ppm (24 of these samples fit into the highest value category from the NURE dataset in the region). The highest values are in the northeastern corner of the property coincident with the previously highlighted geophysical anomaly zone. There is a secondary weaker zone to the northwest, and one in the center of the property.

Figure 4. Lithium values plotted with higher values darker red and larger dots. The areas of primary (thicker oval) and secondary (thinner ovals) interest for mineralization potential are highlighted, as well.

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About the Railroad Valley Property

The Railroad Valley Property consists of 112 unpatented claims comprising a total of approximately 906 hectares (2,240 acres) in Nye County, Nevada. The project is accessible via Nevada State Highways. There is a lack of historic work on this parcel prior to 2017 making it an attractive, underexplored property. Railroad Valley is a classic Basin and Range graben basin bounded on all sides by dip-slip faults. The basin appears to be asymmetric, with a "trap door" configuration with the southeast side of the valley being deeper than the northwest side. There are regional lithium geochemical data from the National Uranium Resource Evaluation (NURE) database throughout the Railroad Valley ranging from 13-247ppm. The geologic setting, combined with the presence of lithium in both active geothermal fluids and surface salts within the Railroad Valley property position match characteristics of lithium brine prospects in other Nevada basins.

The main mineral target at the Railroad Valley project is a playa-related lithium brine deposit similar to productive playas in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and several areas of South America. In 2013, Bradley defined seven characteristics of lithium brine deposits: Arid Climate; Closed Basin containing a playa or salar; Tectonically driven subsidence; Associated igneous or geothermal activity; Suitable lithium source rocks; One or more adequate aquifers; Sufficient time to concentrate brine. The Railroad Valley Project is known to have all seven of these characteristics. While this correlation is no guarantee of a deposit, this provides the Super Lithium Team with strong support for exploration work.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Christopher Longton BS, CPG Mr. Longton is a "Qualified Person" for Super Lithium within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). To the best of his knowledge, the technical information pertaining to the Railroad Valley Property, and discussion of it as disclosed in this news release, is neither inaccurate nor misleading.

About Super Lithium

Super Lithium Inc. is a Canadian resource company involved in the identification and advancement of lithium exploration properties. The Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Railroad Valley Property, which consists of 112 unpatented placer mining claims covering approximately 906 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: completion of the option agreement and the completion of additional exploration on the Railroad Valley Lithium Project. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release.

Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Super Lithium Corp.