National Pharmacy Technician Association: NPTA Launches International I.M.P.A.C.T. Awards to Recognize Pharmacy Technicians Advancing Patient Care and Pharmacy Practice

New international awards program honors measurable contributions to medication safety, patient access, innovation, education and operational excellence

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / The National Pharmacy Technician Association (NPTA) has established the Pharmacy Technician I.M.P.A.C.T. Awards-Inspiring Meaningful Progress And Celebrating Technicians-an international recognition program honoring pharmacy technicians whose measurable contributions are advancing medication safety, patient care and pharmacy practice across all care settings.

Pharmacy technicians play an increasingly important role in healthcare delivery, yet many of their most consequential contributions happen behind the scenes. They improve medication-use systems, prevent errors, expand patient access, strengthen pharmacy operations, mentor colleagues and introduce innovations that help pharmacists and healthcare organizations serve patients more effectively.

The I.M.P.A.C.T. Awards were created to bring greater visibility to that work and establish an international standard for recognizing pharmacy technician excellence.

"Every day, pharmacy technicians are solving problems, catching errors, and driving outcomes that patients never see and employers rarely measure. The I.M.P.A.C.T. Awards exist to change that - to give outstanding technicians the recognition their results have earned, show the public the difference they make, and remind every technician watching just how much their own impact really matters," said Mike Johnston, CPhT-Adv, founder and CEO of NPTA. "The I.M.P.A.C.T. Awards are designed to celebrate measurable results-not simply résumés-and give outstanding technicians the professional recognition their work deserves."

Awards Focused on Demonstrated Results

The I.M.P.A.C.T. Awards recognize pharmacy technicians who have produced measurable improvements benefiting patients, communities, pharmacy organizations, colleagues or the profession.

Areas of impact may include:

Improving patient outcomes and medication safety

Preventing medication errors or patient harm

Expanding access to medications and pharmacy services

Improving workflow and operational performance

Advancing education, training and mentorship

Introducing innovative technology or pharmacy practices

Strengthening pharmacy teams and professional leadership

The awards are open to eligible pharmacy technicians worldwide, across community, health-system, compounding, education, specialty and other pharmacy environments. NPTA membership is not required.

Seven International Award Categories

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

Community Pharmacy

Health-System Pharmacy

Education & Training

Compounding

Patient Care & Medication Access

Innovation & Technology

Leadership

Each nomination is evaluated through an independent review process conducted by a nine-member committee of pharmacy industry leaders representing pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Structured scoring criteria focus on the significance and measurable results of each nominee's contributions.

"The pharmacy technician is the right hand of our pharmacists. Because of the increasing roles that pharmacists are embracing, we see massive opportunity for the pharmacy tech's career paths. This is an exciting time to celebrate our pharmacy technician super-stars." - stated Todd Eury CEO of RxPR, LLC and the Editor in Chief of the Pharmacy Podcast Network, media partners of the I.M.P.A.C.T. Awards 2026.

Three finalists are selected in each category, with the ultimate winners determined through open peer voting. This transparent, profession-led approach establishes a meaningful international benchmark for pharmacy technician recognition.

Finalists to Receive International Industry Exposure

Finalists will be featured through an international spotlight campaign across NPTA's digital platforms, social media and podcast programming. They will also receive exposure through participating pharmacy media partners, including Drug Topics and the Pharmacy Podcast Network.

Category winners will receive:

A personalized commemorative award

A professionally written feature in CPhT Connect magazine

International recognition during the live awards ceremony

Continued visibility across pharmacy-industry media channels

"The responsibilities of pharmacy technicians have expanded significantly, but recognition has not always kept pace," Johnston added. "These awards give the profession an opportunity to recognize the people improving systems, protecting patients and moving pharmacy practice forward."

Peer Voting and Awards Ceremony

Finalists have been selected, and the public spotlight campaign will introduce their accomplishments to pharmacy professionals worldwide.

The remaining 2026 awards timeline includes:

Peer Voting: August 20-September 30, 2026

Live Online Awards Ceremony: October 20, 2026

World Pharmacy Technician Day Recognition: October 20, 2026

Winners will be announced during the live international ceremony on World Pharmacy Technician Day, creating a unified moment of recognition for pharmacy technicians and their contributions to healthcare.

To meet the finalists, participate in peer voting or learn more about the Pharmacy Technician I.M.P.A.C.T. Awards, visit cpht.org/awards.

Organizations interested in supporting the awards may also request information about sponsorship and visibility opportunities through the official awards website.

About the National Pharmacy Technician Association

The National Pharmacy Technician Association supports the advancement of pharmacy technicians through education, certification, professional development, advocacy and industry recognition. NPTA provides pharmacy technicians with the knowledge, resources and professional opportunities needed to expand their roles and improve pharmacy practice and patient care.

For more information, visit cpht.org.

Media Contact

Media Relations

National Pharmacy Technician Association

press@cpht.org

888-247-8700

www.cpht.org

SOURCE: National Pharmacy Technician Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/npta-launches-international-i.m.p.a.c.t.-awards-to-recognize-pharmacy-1210230