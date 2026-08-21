Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Washington beschleunigt New Amalga: Die US-Regierung verändert die Grande-Portage-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.08.2026 04:06 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZPMC-Built Offshore Converter Station Helps Rudong Wind Farm Surpass 10 Billion kWh in Power Generation

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Three Gorges Renewables' 800 MW Rudong offshore wind farm in Jiangsu Province has surpassed 10 billion kWh in cumulative power generation. The project, Asia's first offshore wind farm to transmit power to shore using VSC-HVDC technology, features an offshore converter station built by ZPMC.

The electricity generated to date is equivalent to approximately 3 million tonnes of standard coal and 7.4 million tonnes of avoided carbon dioxide emissions.

ZPMC built the Three Gorges Rudong offshore converter station, a key component of the project's offshore transmission infrastructure. Delivered and commissioned in 2021, the station uses ±400 kV VSC-HVDC technology to transmit large volumes of electricity generated far offshore to the onshore grid.

The Rudong station was Asia's first offshore converter station for an offshore wind project using VSC-HVDC transmission. At the time of its completion, it was also the world's largest offshore VSC-HVDC converter station and had the highest voltage rating of any facility of its kind.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zpmc-built-offshore-converter-station-helps-rudong-wind-farm-surpass-10-billion-kwh-in-power-generation-302856992.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.