LINSOUL INC: Kiwi Ears Stardust: The Art of Natural Balance

The Kiwi Ears Stardust combines a dynamic driver with four balanced armature drivers to deliver a balanced and articulate sound across a wide range of listening scenarios. Designed with a natural tuning approach, it brings together musicality, neutrality, and precise technical performance for musicians, audiophiles, and gamers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2026 / The Stardust is carefully tuned to maintain a natural balance between musicality and neutrality. Its sub-bass is set at a controlled 8dB level, providing tactile impact and an engaging sense of presence without overwhelming the overall presentation. The bass and midrange follow a warm-neutral tuning with a subtle lushness, while preserving accurate imaging and layering. In the treble, the response is carefully shaped to complement natural pinna perception, bringing clear articulation to vocals and instruments. A smooth treble decay provides detailed retrieval while maintaining a comfortable and refined listening experience.

Impactful Dynamic Driver Bass

The bass and low-midrange of the Stardust are powered by a custom 10mm dynamic driver featuring a PU + LCP (Polyurethane + Liquid Crystal Polymer) composite diaphragm. This driver combines the tensile strength of an LCP dome with the stability of a PU foundation, producing a bass response with tactile rumble and impact. The result is a bass presentation that remains engaging and dynamic while maintaining good precision and control.

Sonic Accuracy: 4 Balanced Armature Drivers

The Stardust features four custom balanced armature drivers dedicated to the midrange and treble frequencies. These drivers are carefully optimized to deliver an accurate and natural tonal balance, providing a lifelike presentation suitable for both music listening and monitoring. Vocals are given particular attention, with natural body, clear articulation, and a sense of realistic stage presence.

Perfect for All Audiences

The Stardust's balanced tone and natural sound make it well suited to a wide range of listening scenarios. Professional musicians and engineers can benefit from its monitor-like accuracy and precision, while audiophiles can enjoy its musicality and natural tonality. For gamers, the Stardust provides an immersive and lifelike sound experience.

Ergonomic Fit and Lightweight Construction

Each Stardust is individually hand assembled, measured, and paired to ensure consistent performance. The shells are constructed from a lightweight yet durable resin polymer, while the faceplates are made from anodized aerospace-grade aluminum alloy. A unique Stardust faceplate design is embedded into the faceplate for a clean and distinctive finish. The ergonomic shell shape provides a secure seal and comfortable fit for extended listening sessions.

Detachable Cable

The Stardust features a detachable 2-pin cable system, allowing users to customize their listening experience while extending the long-term usability of the IEM. The included cable uses lightweight silver Litz oxygen-free copper conductors in a two-core construction, making it suitable for stage use, commuting, and gaming.

Product Information:

Driver Type: 10mm Dynamic Driver + 4* Balanced Armature Driver

Sensitivity: 107±3 dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz-40kHz

Channel Balance: =1.5 dB

Impedance: 13 Ohm

Power: 5 mW

Cable Length: 1.2 m

Connector: 3.5 Standard/ 3.5 with Mic/ TYPE-C with Mic

About Kiwi Ears

Launched in 2019, Kiwi Ears has achieved global recognition for our innovative and high-performance in-ear monitors. We combine advanced acoustic engineering with a 'music-first' tuning approach. Our mission is simple: create high-performance IEM's that elevate your listening experience without the cost or complexity. Expertly tuned, passionately crafted, and ready for your next performance.

The Kiwi Ears Stardust is now available for purchase on the official Kiwi Ears website and through authorized retailers worldwide.

For more information about the Kiwi Ears Stardust, please visit:

Kiwi Ears Website

Linsoul Website

Contact Information

Evelyn Zhou

Marketing Specialist

marketing@kiwiears.com

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kiwi-ears-stardust-the-art-of-natural-balance-1209686