Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Media Release
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules
In the first half of 2026, Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), delivered increased net sales, core EBITDA and core net profit, and further improved its core EBITDA margin. Performance was supported by sustained demand for development and manufacturing services across multiple markets for both drug substances and drug products. During the period, the company completed the acquisition of three drug substance sites in the US and Australia, effective May 1. The integration is progressing as planned, with a strong focus on operational alignment and the realization of planned synergies. Siegfried continues to execute its EVOLVE+ strategy, with a clear emphasis on Commercial, Development, and Operational Excellence, while positioning the company for sustainable value creation through targeted M&A.
Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer: "We increased sales and earnings in the first half, further improved our profitability and completed an important strategic acquisition. The integration of the three new sites is progressing as planned and we are seeing strong customer interest, demonstrating the strategic value of our strengthened US footprint. Based on the solid execution across our business and strong progress in implementing our strategy EVOLVE+, we confirm our outlook."
Net sales increased year on year to CHF 633 million, up 4.8% in local currencies (2.2% in CHF). The Drug Substances cluster contributed CHF 431.1 million, an increase of 6.4% in local currencies (4.2% in CHF). Drug Products generated CHF 201.9 million in net sales, an increase of 1.5% in local currencies (-1.9% in CHF). The seasonality between the first and second half of the year is more pronounced in 2026 compared with previous years. This is mainly driven by the acquisition, as well as by the phasing of Siegfried's production plan.
Core EBITDA increased to CHF 142 million from CHF 133.9 million in the prior-year period. The core EBITDA margin improved by 80 basis points to 22.4%, reflecting continuous operating improvements and favorable business mix. Core net profit increased by 3.8% to CHF 68.2 million from CHF 65.7 million. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to CHF 93.7 million (prior period: CHF 149.6 million).
Strategic acquisition completed, strengthening long-term growth and US capacity
For 2026, the acquired sites are expected to contribute around USD 100m in net sales, corresponding to around USD 155 million on an annualized basis, at an EBITDA margin at or above the Group margin.
Targeted technology upgrades on track to support future growth
The expansion of sterile ophthalmic capacity in El Masnou, spray-drying capabilities in Barberà del Vallès and fill-finish operations in Hameln are also progressing according to plan.
Outlook confirmed2
2 Consistent with Siegfried's established practice over recent years, the Company provides guidance at Group level. The separate guidance for Drug Substances and Drug Products provided in February and updated in April reflected prudent planning assumptions pending confirmation of volumes for a large contract. These volumes are now included in the current guidance.
Half-year results 2026
About Siegfried
Siegfried offers development and manufacturing services from preclinical to commercial scale and from the drug substance all the way to the finished dosage form.
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Siegfried AG
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siegfried AG
|Untere Brühlstrasse 4
|4800 Zofingen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 62 746 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@siegfried.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.siegfried.ch
|ISIN:
|CH1429326825
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2385026
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2385026 21-Aug-2026 CET/CEST