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PR Newswire
21.08.2026 07:54 Uhr
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bedra to Showcase BearMet High-Performance Copper Alloys at ONS 2026 for Applications in Oil & Gas Industry

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bedra, a global specialist in high-performance copper alloys and precision alloy solutions, will showcase its BearMet family of copper alloys at Offshore Northern Seas 2026, taking place August 24-27 in Stavanger, Norway.

The BearMet alloy series are engineered for exceptional performance under harsh working conditions. Formulated with balanced high strength, hardness and thermal conductivity, these materials deliver outstanding resistance to galling, wear, friction and stress corrosion cracking. All BearMet alloys are beryllium-free, they meet international standards (such as C72900, C72400 and C63000), making them compliant with most common specifications widely adopted in the oil and gas industry.

At ONS 2026, bedra's technical team will be available in Hall 9, Booth 9100, to discuss how BearMet alloys can solve technical problems and explain how bedra can provide a global supply as a reliable partner offering exceptional service and expertise in a wide range of commercial copper alloys.

About bedra

bedra is a global specialist in high-performance copper alloys and precision alloy solutions, developing advanced materials for the automotive, energy, marine, and heavy equipment industries. With production facilities in Germany and Vietnam, bedra combines decades of metallurgical expertise with advanced manufacturing capabilities and customer-focused engineering to deliver reliable material solutions for mission-critical applications worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bedra-to-showcase-bearmet-high-performance-copper-alloys-at-ons-2026-for-applications-in-oil--gas-industry-302857146.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.