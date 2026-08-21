A research group in India has developed a novel photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) hydrogen-generation system that integrates air-bubble injection to improve system performance. The researchers also sought to isolate the effect of air-bubble injection on PVT cooling, allowing them to assess its contribution independently of the hydrogen-generation process. The system was experimentally tested on the rooftop of a building in Tiruchengode, Tamil Nadu, in southern India, under real-world outdoor conditions. The results provide insights into the potential of air-bubble injection as a cooling technique for ...

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