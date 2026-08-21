Bangladesh has made solar power mandatory for the charging of millions of illegally operated battery-powered three-wheelers, which are currently charged from the electricity grid. "To get registered, these auto-rickshaws will have to charge their batteries with solar power," State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam said this week. He said the rickshaws must be registered with city corporations and municipalities across the country and recharged exclusively with solar power, with violations subject to fines. According to Alam, the vehicles will be governed under an existing law, while ...

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