Chile's solar generation capacity had reached 12 GW by the end of 2025, making it the largest renewable technology in the national electricity mix. Now the focus is on building battery storage capacity to rescue PV capacity and leveraging the imbalances generated by that accelerated overbuild. The rapid concentration of utility-scale solar plants in northern Chile outpaced the ability of the transmission network to transport electricity to the country's largest demand centers, which are located hundreds of kilometers to the south. The problem becomes most apparent during midday hours. At peak ...

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