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WKN: 884889 | ISIN: US1259193084 | Ticker-Symbol: WCP
Frankfurt
21.08.26 | 08:01
4,360 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC4,3600,00 %
HAWKEYE 360 INC18,0720,00 %
NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC0,1020,00 %
PATHKEY.AI LTD0,0110,00 %
POLAR RESOURCES AS0,3440,00 %
SCINAI IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS LTD ADR--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.