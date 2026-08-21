The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 21.08.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 21.08.2026
Aktien
1 US1259193084 CPI Aerostructures Inc.
2 NO0013756361 Polar Resources AS
3 US09625Q2075 Bluescope Steel Ltd. ADR
4 US4202011056 HawkEye 360 Inc.
5 CA66706T1049 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.
6 AU0000415291 Pathkey.AI Ltd.
7 CA43856Q1072 Honeywell International Inc. CDR
8 US09073Q4029 Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. ADR
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3478186XXX Raiffeisen Bank S.A.
2 US045167GXXX Asian Development Bank (ADB)
3 US459058MXXX International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
4 USU92147AXXX Valvoline Inc.
5 XS3476693XXX Bank of New Zealand
6 BE6376796XXX Belfius Bank S.A.
7 US461070AXXX Interstate Power & Light Co.
8 XS3480525XXX SpareBank 1 Sor-Norge ASA
9 US976656CXXX Wisconsin Electric Power Co.
10 XS3480769XXX Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
11 US298785KXXX European Investment Bank (EIB)
12 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
13 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 DE000NRW0XXX Nordrhein-Westfalen, Land
15 IE000S0JMXXX Invesco All Country World Enhanced Equity UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 21.08.2026
Aktien
1 US1259193084 CPI Aerostructures Inc.
2 NO0013756361 Polar Resources AS
3 US09625Q2075 Bluescope Steel Ltd. ADR
4 US4202011056 HawkEye 360 Inc.
5 CA66706T1049 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.
6 AU0000415291 Pathkey.AI Ltd.
7 CA43856Q1072 Honeywell International Inc. CDR
8 US09073Q4029 Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. ADR
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3478186XXX Raiffeisen Bank S.A.
2 US045167GXXX Asian Development Bank (ADB)
3 US459058MXXX International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
4 USU92147AXXX Valvoline Inc.
5 XS3476693XXX Bank of New Zealand
6 BE6376796XXX Belfius Bank S.A.
7 US461070AXXX Interstate Power & Light Co.
8 XS3480525XXX SpareBank 1 Sor-Norge ASA
9 US976656CXXX Wisconsin Electric Power Co.
10 XS3480769XXX Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
11 US298785KXXX European Investment Bank (EIB)
12 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
13 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 DE000NRW0XXX Nordrhein-Westfalen, Land
15 IE000S0JMXXX Invesco All Country World Enhanced Equity UCITS ETF
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