The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 21.08.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 21.08.2026Aktien1 US1259193084 CPI Aerostructures Inc.2 NO0013756361 Polar Resources AS3 US09625Q2075 Bluescope Steel Ltd. ADR4 US4202011056 HawkEye 360 Inc.5 CA66706T1049 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.6 AU0000415291 Pathkey.AI Ltd.7 CA43856Q1072 Honeywell International Inc. CDR8 US09073Q4029 Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. ADRAnleihen/ETF1 XS3478186XXX Raiffeisen Bank S.A.2 US045167GXXX Asian Development Bank (ADB)3 US459058MXXX International Bank for Reconstruction and Development4 USU92147AXXX Valvoline Inc.5 XS3476693XXX Bank of New Zealand6 BE6376796XXX Belfius Bank S.A.7 US461070AXXX Interstate Power & Light Co.8 XS3480525XXX SpareBank 1 Sor-Norge ASA9 US976656CXXX Wisconsin Electric Power Co.10 XS3480769XXX Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau11 US298785KXXX European Investment Bank (EIB)12 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale13 DE000HEL0XXX Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale14 DE000NRW0XXX Nordrhein-Westfalen, Land15 IE000S0JMXXX Invesco All Country World Enhanced Equity UCITS ETF