APOLLO MINERALS LIMITED: Couflens Update

PRESS RELEASE

COUFLENS UPDATE

21 August 2026, Apollo Minerals Limited (Euronext Growth: ALAON, ASX: AON) (the "Company") refers to its ASX announcement dated 27 July 2026 and is pleased to advise, that by an order of the Administrative Court of Toulouse ("Order"), the application brought by an association of non-government organisations ("Group") has been rejected and the associated court order which provided for an interim suspension of the letter received from France's Directorate General for Energy and Climate has been declared void. The Company understands that the Group has filed a separate application, and the Group has a 15-day period to appeal the Order.

The Company remains focused on expeditiously advancing its exploration activities at Couflens, a strategically important tungsten deposit for the security and resilience of France's supply chains.

For further information contact:

Neil Inwood

Managing Director

Tel: +61 8 9322 6322

Email: info@apollominerals.com.au

Aldebaran Global Advisors

Listing Sponsor Euronext Growth

Email: hello@aldebaran-advisors.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99879-260821-couflens-update-august-2026-final.pdf