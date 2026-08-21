Nosa Plugs AB: Nosa Plugs AB Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2026

This English version is a translation of the Swedish quarterly report of Nosa Plugs AB (publ). In the event of any

discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail.



Financial Performance

1 April - 30 Juni 2026

Net sales: 8,843 TSEK (4,873)

Sales growth: 81%

Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA): -271 TSEK (-1,255)

Operating profit: -1,921 TSEK (-1,879)

Earnings per share: 0.00 SEK (-0.01)

Cash flow from operating activities: -177 TSEK (-3,204)

Cash and cash equivalents: 16,091 TSEK (33,638)

January 1 - June 30, 2026

Net sales: 17,034 TSEK (9,106)

Sales growth: 87%

Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA): -602 TSEK (-1,932)

Operating profit: -3,953 TSEK (-3,199)

Earnings per share: -0.01 SEK (-0.02)

Cash flow from operating activities: -272 TSEK (-2,356)

Cash and cash equivalents: 16,091 TSEK (33,638)

CEO's Comments

We continued the year with a second quarter in which both net sales and the gross margin improved further. EBITDA also improved, despite significant costs related to the technical dossier for Nozoil. Adjusted for these costs, EBITDA for the second quarter amounted to approximately SEK 0.6 million, corresponding to a margin of 7 percent. This compares with the second quarter of 2025, when the EBITDA margin was -25 percent.

Nozoil and Odor Control continue to perform strongly in our established markets, while Odor Control's positive growth trend in our key markets remains intact. This development is largely driven by successful marketing campaigns in the Nordic region and Germany. During the third quarter, we are accelerating the concept further and rolling it out across additional markets in Europe and North America.

During the quarter, we also made significant progress in the rollout of Nozoil in the European pharmacy market, with two major launches. In Norway, we launched Nozoil during the summer together with our distributor NMD through Vitusapotek and Ditt Apotek, giving us broad coverage of the Norwegian pharmacy market. In response to strong initial demand, NMD also brought the launch forward and placed an additional order even before the launch commenced.

We also entered into an agreement with our new distributor, OTC Health and Beauty, covering Belgium and the Netherlands. At the end of September, Nozoil will be launched in more than 1,000 Kruidvat stores, the region's largest pharmacy chain. These two launches, combined with our increased penetration of the German market, are expected to account for a significant share of Nozoil's growth during the year.

In parallel, Cerevia was a key focus during the quarter. Together with leading experts, we developed a proprietary pharmaceutical database-a so-called Drug Screener-that

enables us to identify and filter molecules suitable for manufacturing using Cerevia. Of the approximately 11,000 pharmaceutical products included in the database, around

3,000 are considered potentially compatible with the technology.

The tool has already enabled us to identify several new molecules with commercial potential, thereby expanding both the range of possible applications for Cerevia and the pool of potential collaboration partners. In June, I attended the BIO International Convention in the United States, one of the world's largest meeting places for the pharmaceutical industry. During the convention, we held several productive meetings with pharmaceutical companies and other potential partners.

Overall, we are currently engaged in two advanced discussions concerning Cerevia, in addition to several expressions of interest where formal processes have yet to commence. At the same time, we have decided to pause a previous dialogue following organisational changes at the counterparty. Our focus remains on the processes that we believe offer the greatest potential to create commercial value.

We are now entering an eventful third quarter, during which several of the year's most important milestones are expected to be achieved. We also enter the period with a strong order book.

NOSA performs at its best during the colder months of the year-and given the developments ahead, we can simply conclude:



Winter is coming!



Presentation of the interim report

The interim report will be presented by CEO Adrian Liljefors today at 10:30 AM CEST on August 21. A link to the webcast is available here. The presentation will be held in Swedish.



Financial calendar

Quarterly report Q3 - published 6 November 2026

Full-year report 2026 - to be published on 13 February 2027



For further information:

Adrian Liljefors, CEO Nosa Plugs AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@nosaplugs.com

About NOSA:

NOSA Plugs AB (publ) is a Swedish medical technology company that has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 16 March 2023, under the ticker "NOSA". FNCA Sweden AB acts as the company's Certified Adviser.

The publication is a translation of the original Swedish text. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the Swedish version and this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

NOSA's press releases are available at:

https://nosaplugs.com/sv/investerare/

This information is information that Nosa Plugs AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-21 08:30 CEST.