Initiator Pharma A/S: Q2 2026 Report

Business highlights in Q2 2026

In April the Company announced that the company has decided to focus fully on its most promising drug candidate, pudafensine, which is being developed for both vulvodynia and organic erectile dysfunction (ED). As part of this prioritization, the Company has discontinued further development of IP2018.

In April the Company announced good progress in patient enrol-ment in its Phase IIa clinical proof-of-concept study evaluating pudafensine in women suffering from the genital pain condition, vulvodynia.

In May the Company announced the resolutions of the annual general meeting, at which Christina Lloyd was elected as a new member of the board of directors. Göran Ando had declared that he was not available for re-election.

Business highlights after this reporting period

In July the European patent covering pudafensine for the treatment of Female Sexual Dysfunction, including vulvodynia, was also granted in Hong Kong.

On 19 August the European Patent Office granted two patents relating to pudafensine, EP 4608400 covering pudafensine for the treatment of pain including vulvodynia, and EP 4731189 covering an immediate-release oral formulation of pudafensine.

Financial Highlights

Second Quarter (2026-04-01 - 2026-06-30) Net revenue were KDKK 0 (0) Operating loss, EBIT was KDKK -9,499 (-3,844) Earnings per share before and after dilution was DKK -0.14 (-0.07) Cash: KDKK 17,070 (26,245) Solidity: 41% (88%)

First Six Months (2026-01-01 - 2026-06-30) Net revenues were TDKK 0 (0) Operating loss, EBIT was TDKK -20,931 (-6,497) Earnings per share before and after dilution was DKK -0.31 (-0.12)

Solidity: equity divided by assets.

The Board of Directors have decided that interim reports will be published in English only.

Link to the full report

https://www.initiatorpharma.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

For additional information about Initiator Pharma, please contact:

Claus Elsborg Olesen, CEO

Telephone: +45 6126 0035

E-mail: ceo@initiatorpharma.com

About Initiator Pharma

Initiator Pharma A/S is a Danish clinical stage emerging pharma company developing innovative drugs that target key unmet medical needs within the central and peripheral nervous system. Initiator Pharma's pipeline consists of one clinical stage assets - pudafensine - and one preclinical asset. With pudafensine the company has reported positive, statistically significant and clinically relevant efficacy data in a Phase IIb clinical trial with patients suffering from ED.



Initiator Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: INIT). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.initiatorpharma.com.