KEYTO Group AB: KEYTO Group strengthens its gardening offering as Hortologerna joins the Group

KEYTO Group continues to strengthen its Outdoor business in Sweden as Hortologerna becomes part of the Group. This further strengthens KEYTO's position, complements NiceGarden's offering and supports the Group's ambition to become the leading one-stop destination for services connected to the home.

Hortologerna is a well-established provider of gardening services, primarily serving private homeowners, housing associations and businesses across the Stockholm area. The company offers a broad range of gardening services, seasonal services, winter services and related outdoor services and has built a loyal customer base through long-standing customer relationships, high service quality and local expertise.

"Hortologerna has built a strong business with an excellent reputation, recurring customer relationships and deep local expertise. The company is a strong complement to NiceGarden and further strengthens our Outdoor business. We are excited to welcome Hortologerna to KEYTO Group and look forward to continuing to grow the business together," says Magnus Agervald, CEO of KEYTO Group.

The company has developed into a trusted partner for housing associations and homeowners, with recurring customer relationships forming the foundation of the business. Hortologerna complements NiceGarden through its strong position, experienced team and long-term customer relationships and

together, the businesses will be well positioned to continue delivering high-quality gardening services while further developing its offering.

Contacts

Fredrik Lindblad

Group CMO/Group Communications

fredrik.lindblad@keytogroup.com

About Us

We are KEYTO. We unlock people's quality of life through the power of our one-stop destination. With approximately 6.000 employees and a wide and growing portfolio of services and brands- including appliance repair/service, cleaning, gardening, lawn care services, handyman and tech support, house inspections and much more- we promise ease of mind by providing easy access to outstanding home services.

Powered by trusted brands such as GreenThumb, Servly, Hemfrid, Veterankraft, Enspecta, NiceGarden, Städax, Hemfixarna and Smartify, KEYTO delivers millions of ease of mind moments to customers across multiple markets.

As part of our ambitious growth journey, we expand both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We partner with entrepreneurs and teams who share our vision of delivering exceptional service - and together, we shape the future of the service industry.

Visit keytogroup.com for more information.