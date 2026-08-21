SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX Technology Holding AB Interim Report Q2 - 2026

SaltX Technology is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that benefits customers, the climate, and society. Today, the company issued its Interim Report Q2-2026.

"During the quarter, we expanded our quicklime customer base, made substantial progress in cement, and secured a role in the development of future electric Direct Air Capture plants."



- Lina Jorheden, CEO, SaltX Technology

Presentation of the Interim Report

The report is presented in a video interview where SaltX CEO Lina Jorheden reviews the past quarter, answers shareholders' questions, and describes the plans going forward. Feel free to continue sending questions via email: investors@saltxtechnology.com



CEO interview and presentation, Interim Report Q2 2026 with Lina Jorheden - https://youtu.be/zQL08VcOGNw



FINANCIAL EVENTS



The second quarter



Net sales amounted to MSEK 5.9 (21.2)*

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -22.9 (-1.8)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -13.9 (9.7)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.01)

Year-to-date January - June



Net sales amounted to MSEK 13.8 (21.4)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -45.9 (-24.6)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -29.9 (-8.8)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.20 (-0.14)



* In the previous year, revenue primarily consisted of a one-off payment of SEK 20 million in connection with a license agreement with SMA.





SIGNIFICANT EVENTS



The second quarter



SaltX and Holcim begin industrial testing of electrified cement calcination with positive results

The Annual General Meeting was held on April 23, 2026

SaltX and Holcim have produced Portland-quality cement clinker in a fully electrified process

SaltX EAC technology included in roadmap towards next-generation electric Direct Air Capture plants

SaltX receives feasibility study order for an electrified quicklime plant from Groupe Pigeon

SaltX secures EU funding to demonstrate electrified and circular cement production with Holcim and Paebbl

Year-to-date January - June

SaltX received MSEK 110 through a rights issue and carried out a set-off issue of MSEK 2.2

In January, SaltX entered into an agreement with Frontier providing USD 1.5 million in funding related to the development of technology for permanent carbon removal.

SaltX and Holcim deepen partnership through development agreement for electrified cement manufacturing

SaltX appoints Karl Björnfot as CTO and confirms Kristine Johansen as permanent COO





Download the full report here:

https://www.saltxtechnology.com/investor/news/financial-reports/



Stockholm, August 21, 2026

Board of Directors & CEO



For more information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden (CEO) +46 708-25 11 83

Rickard Lindgren (CFO) +46 727-19 93 31



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This information is such information that SaltX Technology Holding AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact persons, for publication on August 21, 2026, at 08.00 CET.