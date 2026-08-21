Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ATW1 | ISIN: SE0009190192 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DA
Frankfurt
21.08.26 | 08:55
0,210 Euro
-3,46 % -0,008
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRUNCHFISH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRUNCHFISH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1980,22310:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crunchfish AB: Crunchfish publishes half-year report 2026

Today, Crunchfish AB publishes the company's half-year report for the second quarter and the first six months of 2026. This report highlights the company's move toward scaling governed offline payments as resilient digital payment infrastructure while strengthening its commercial go-to-market strategy. Below is a brief summary of the report.

Group financials

2026-04-01

2026-06-30

2025-04-01

2025-06-30

2026-01-01

2026-06-30

2025-01-01

2025-06-30

Net sales (SEK)

73 577

156 262

397 672

441 436

Profit or loss before tax (SEK)

-5 653 509

-5 070 531

-10 319 981

-10 179 219

Earnings per share (SEK)

-0,07

-0,07

-0,13

-0,16

Equity-assets-ratio (%)

89,5%

85,6%

89,5%

85,6%

Total cash and bank balances (SEK)

13 118 525

13 175 238

13 118 525

13 175 238

The report is available as an attached document to this press release as well as through the company's website.

"For several years, Crunchfish has been proving something that was not obvious when we started: digital payments can continue when connectivity or central payment infrastructure is unavailable, without compromising institutional control over money, risk and settlement. We have now reached a different stage. The important question is not whether Governed Offline Payments work. We have demonstrated the technology in regulatory sandboxes, with commercial banks and in central-bank initiatives. The question is how this capability becomes part of payment infrastructure at scale and how Crunchfish establishes a sustainable commercial position as that happens.", says Joachim Samuelsson, Crunchfish's CEO.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

This information is Crunchfish AB obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 21st August, 2026 at 08:00 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep fintech company developing governed offline payments technology for payment systems, banks, and payment applications. The company enables offline payments as a Layer-2 solution on top of existing payment systems, allowing transactions to be executed without connectivity while ledger authority and settlement remain unchanged. Through a reservation-based model, resilience is achieved without creating parallel forms of money or unmanaged credit risk. Crunchfish's architecture is patented and enables interoperability across multiple payment systems and markets. The solution strengthens system stability while also supporting economic incentives by ensuring that liquidity backing offline payments remains within the regulated financial system.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.