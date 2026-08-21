Citi Issuer Services, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Agilyx ASA ("Agilyx"), as Depositary Bank for its sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program.

Agilyx's ADRs trade on the over the counter (OTC) Market under the symbol "AGYXY". Each ADS represents 10 ordinary shares of the company. Agilyx's underlying ordinary shares are listed and traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol "AGLX".

Ranjeet Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of Agilyx, commented: "U.S. investor interest in Agilyx and the European recycling opportunity has grown considerably. Establishing a sponsored ADR program with Citi that makes it materially easier for U.S. investors to invest in our business is a natural step in the development of our shareholder base."

Dirk Jones, Head of Issuer Services at Citi, said: "We are committed to supporting Agilyx with high quality services through our industry-leading ADR solutions. Our deep capital markets expertise and extensive global network enable us to facilitate seamless access to global capital markets for issuers like Agilyx."

Citi Issuer Services is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in over 65 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Issuer Services leverages Citi's global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries, and investors.

For more information on Citi's Depositary Receipt Services, please visit www.citi.com/dr.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com X: @Citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

About Agilyx

Agilyx ASA is a leading global investment platform supporting the development of plastic waste feedstock supply to the recycling industry. Through its majority holding in GreenDot Global, Europe's largest waste plastic recycling platform, Agilyx has access to large volumes of post-use plastic and advanced sorting and recycling infrastructure in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Through arcLABS, Agilyx provides characterization and identification services for plastic streams that can be converted into feedstock matched to recycling processes. Agilyx also markets Styrenyx, its proprietary chemical recycling technology for polystyrene waste. By enabling the shift from a linear "make-take-waste" model to a circular economy, Agilyx helps solve the plastic waste crisis and supports the global transition to a low-carbon future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260821283027/en/

Contacts:

Citi Media Contact:

Harsha Jethnani

harsha.jethnani@citi.com

Ai Li She

ai.li.she@citi.com