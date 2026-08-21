EcoFlow Europe s.r.o.: EcoFlow launches new STREAM Series to make home energy storage accessible for millions of UK households

New compact battery system helps homeowners cut electricity costs, as Britain embraces smarter energy use.

Key points

EcoFlow launches its next-generation STREAM Series - store more of the solar energy you generate, and use it when you need it.

Compact 5kWh home battery delivers up to 5,000W solar input, and 3,000W output making it powerful enough to run everyday appliances such as washing machines, tumble dryers and dishwashers.

Start with one battery and expand into a whole-home energy system over time.

Available for pre-order from today.

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, the global leader in smart home energy storage solutions, today unveiled its new STREAM Series in the UK, introducing a next-generation home battery platform designed to make solar energy storage more accessible for millions of households.

Launching under the banner "Solar Savings, Made Simple," the STREAM Series has been created to remove many of the traditional barriers to home battery adoption. Combining industry-leading performance with one of the most compact designs on the market, STREAM enables homeowners to store more of the energy generated by their solar panels, use it when they need it most, and take another step towards greater energy independence.

As more households invest in solar panels and look for smarter ways to manage rising electricity costs, demand is shifting towards solutions that are not only powerful, but practical. EcoFlow believes the next generation of home batteries will be defined by products that simplify installation, fit seamlessly into everyday homes, and can evolve alongside changing energy needs.

"The transition to smarter home energy shouldn't be reserved for early adopters," said Justin Tilley, Channel Lead, UK&E at EcoFlow. "Homeowners want to get more from their solar investment, but they also want technology that's simple to understand, easy to integrate into their home and built to grow with them. STREAM has been designed to deliver exactly that."

At the heart of the new lineup is a remarkably compact 5kWh battery weighing just 45kg, and is the size of a cabin bag, making it one of the smallest systems in its class. Despite its size, STREAM is powerful enough to run many of the appliances households rely on every day, including washing machines, tumble dryers and dishwashers, while storing more of the solar energy generated throughout the day for use when it's needed most.

With up to 3,000W AC output and 5,000W of solar input across four MPPTs, STREAM 5000 delivers the performance typically associated with much larger home battery systems, all within a footprint that's up to 40% smaller than comparable solutions. The result is a system that fits easily into garages, utility rooms and other household spaces without compromising on power.

Rather than being designed as a fixed solution, the STREAM platform is professionally installed and designed to grow alongside the homeowner. Customers can start with a single 5kWh battery, installed by a certified electrician, with the flexibility to have additional storage added as their energy needs evolve. With the EcoFlow STREAM Gateway, the system can expand into a more comprehensive home energy solution, supporting growing household demands such as EV charging and heat pumps. Larger configurations are also possible, subject to the appropriate installation and grid-connection requirements.

The STREAM Series also introduces a range of innovations designed to improve reliability and everyday usability. EcoFlow's new Local Mode, available from September, allows the system to continue operating and remain locally controllable even if the internet connection is unavailable, giving homeowners greater resilience and peace of mind. Combined with IP65 weather protection, a multi-layer safety architecture, a battery lifespan of up to 15 years, 10,000 charging cycles, and a 10-year warranty, STREAM has been engineered for dependable performance over the long term.

"People don't buy watts - they buy confidence," added Justin. "They want to know they can power the appliances they use every day, make better use of the solar energy they're generating, and invest in a system that will continue to meet their needs in the years ahead. STREAM has been designed to make that possible."

STREAM is available for pre-order today, August 21st. Early bird price: STREAM 5000 £1599; STREAM AC 5000 £1499. For more information, please visit here.

Images can be found here.

EcoFlow is a global pioneer in eco-friendly energy solutions, driving the transition toward smarter, cleaner and more independent power. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is No. 1 in smart home energy storage solutions, empowering millions of users to take control of their energy at home and beyond. With operational headquarters in Seattle, Düsseldorf, Irvine, Tokyo and Birmingham, and a business and data center in Singapore, EcoFlow operates as a global ecosystem spanning research, operations, and manufacturing. Its innovative technologies serve over 6 million users across 140 markets and redefine how the world takes control of its energy.

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