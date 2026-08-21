Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement to the SEC to allow for a potential Listing of ADSs in the United States

Lund, Sweden, August 21, 2026. Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) ("Hansa" or the "Company") today announces that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a potential initial public offering of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), representing the Company's ordinary shares, in the United States and a potential concurrent private placement of its ordinary shares in Europe to certain qualified investors (together, the "Global Offering"). The number of ordinary shares to be represented by each ADS, the number of ADSs and ordinary shares to be offered and the timing for the Global Offering as well as the price range for the Global Offering have not yet been determined. The Company intends to apply to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "HNSA." The Global Offering remains subject to the review processes of SEC and Nasdaq, market conditions and investor demand, and may not be consummated. The Company intends to maintain the listing of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, where they are currently traded under the symbol "HNSA."

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). In addition, any offering in any EU member state will only be directed to qualified investors within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

This is information that Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 CEST on August 21, 2026.

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Contacts for more information:

Adam Cutler, Chief Financial Officer

IR@hansabiopharma.com

Kerstin Falck, VP Global Corporate Affairs

media@hansabiopharma.com

Notes to editors

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel immunomodulatory therapies to transform care for patients with acute or complex immune disorders. Hansa's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform addresses serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, gene therapy and autoimmune diseases. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients, and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG-cleaving molecule that will be developed for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS). Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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