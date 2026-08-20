KEYTO Group AB: KEYTO Group reports financial results for the second quarter of 2026

KEYTO Group reports a strong second quarter with continued growth and improved profitability. Net sales increased by 50 per cent and adjusted EBITDA increased by 85 per cent, with a margin of 13.4 per cent.

Financial highlights during the second quarter of 2026

Net sales increased by 50 per cent to MSEK 915 (611).

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 85 per cent to MSEK 122 (66), corresponding to a margin of 13.4 per cent (10.8).

Magnus Agervald, CEO:

"We delivered a strong second quarter with continued growth and improved profitability. At the same time we continue to develop KEYTO through strategic acquisitions and investments in AI, technology, marketing and shared capabilities. This strengthens our platform and provides us with a solid foundation to continue investing in growth and creating long-term value."

Other highlights

The second quarter was characterised by continued strong growth and improved profitability. The acquisition agenda continued at a high pace with the acquisitions of FNS Städ AB and 08 Tvättstugeteknik AB during the quarter, while the acquisition of Inspect Group Sweden AB was completed after the end of the quarter and further strengthening KEYTO's position within Home Assessment.

During the quarter KEYTO also took clear steps forward in data systems, AI and technology. In addition to going live with the Group's new ERP, we launched our central AI HUB which opens the way for a new wave of internally developed AI solutions. Marketing investments continue to be a central growth engine. The central marketing organisation improves efficiency across companies and is a concrete example of the value-creating synergies that come from becoming part of KEYTO Group. Looking ahead to the autumn the Group will move from pilot to execution of both its loyalty programme and systematic cross-selling which further strengthening the shared platform and creating the conditions for continued growth.

Contacts

Fredrik Lindblad

Group CMO/Group Communications

fredrik@keytogroup.com

David Zytomierski

Group CFO

david@keytogroup.com

About Us

We are KEYTO. We unlock people's quality of life through the power of our one-stop destination. With approximately 6.000 employees and a wide and growing portfolio of services and brands- including appliance repair/service, cleaning, gardening, lawn care services, handyman and tech support, house inspections and much more- we promise ease of mind by providing easy access to outstanding home services.

Powered by trusted brands such as GreenThumb, Servly, Hemfrid, Veterankraft, Enspecta, NiceGarden, Städax, Hemfixarna and Smartify, KEYTO delivers millions of ease of mind moments to customers across multiple markets.

As part of our ambitious growth journey, we expand both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We partner with entrepreneurs and teams who share our vision of delivering exceptional service - and together, we shape the future of the service industry.

Visit keytogroup.com for more information.