Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 21-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 21/08/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 21/08/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3317214XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 23/08/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) debt-like XS3317212XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 23/08/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3410941XXX -- including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 23/08/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3410922XXX -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 21/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3395508XXX -- Issuer Name: MORGAN STANLEY Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 11/06/2030; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and debt-like XS3407449XXX -- integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Registered Notes due 10/09/2032; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3407449XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Floating Rate Notes due 20/08/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3476612XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 3.81% Series 2026-07 Regulated Covered Bonds due 21/08/2052; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3474648XXX -- including EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 440570 EQS News ID: 2386554 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 21, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)