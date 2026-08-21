Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.08.2026 09:36 Uhr
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: African youth media delegation explores new frontiers of China-Africa cooperation in C China's Hunan Province

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation of 55 young media representatives from seven African countries, including Cote d'Ivoire, Comoros, the Central African Republic, Mauritania, Mauritius, Cameroon, and Burkina Faso, recently visited central China's Hunan Province. They gained first-hand insights into the region's development achievements, while exploring new opportunities for practical cooperation between China and Africa.

The delegation began their visit at the Daze Lake International Talent Community in Wangcheng District of Changsha City, where they learned how the city attracts and provides services to international talents.

They toured the workshop of C-Kingdom Cable Technology Co., Ltd., and were impressed by the company's standardized production processes. Sukir Armel Some, business head of Burkina Faso's Faso 7 website, said that visits to manufacturing enterprises like this provide valuable insights for deepening China-Africa industrial cooperation and helping Africa tackle development challenges.

The representatives immersed themselves in rich Chinese culture. At the Changsha Tongguan Kiln Museum, they explored Changsha's millennia-old history of ceramic trade and cross-cultural exchanges. Many said that Africa, which also has a wealth of cultural heritage, could draw on China's expertise in cultural relics preservation, intangible cultural heritage revitalization, and culture-tourism integration. They also experienced the art of Chinese character rubbing at the Songdan Chinese Character Art Museum.

Their itinerary further included visits to Changsha Media Group, CNGR New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., and Changsha Sunlight Agricultural Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. These stops highlighted the promising prospects for China-Africa cooperation in media, green energy, and agricultural modernization.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351836.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-african-youth-media-delegation-explores-new-frontiers-of-china-africa-cooperation-in-c-chinas-hunan-province-302857176.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.