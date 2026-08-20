Quantum Cyber Rejects Threat of Future Publications from Short-Seller Adam Gefvert Demanding Withdrawal of $5.69 Million Lawsuit

Norwalk, CT, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, disclosed today that it has received what the Company views as a blackmail-style threat, delivered by an unsolicited email dated August 14, 2026, from Adam Gefvert, a named defendant in the lawsuit the Company filed on August 10, 2026 in the Supreme Court of the State of New York against White Diamond Research LLC, Mr. Gefvert, and Stocktwits, Inc.

In the email, sent through an email address affiliated with the Company, Mr. Gefvert proposed that if the Company were to drop its defamation lawsuit, he would agree not to publish any further report on Quantum Cyber or on any company associated with the Company's Chief Executive Officer, David Lazar. In Mr. Gefvert's own words: "if the lawsuit is dropped, i won't publish anything on QUCY or any company of David Lazar's again." Mr. Gefvert continued, promising that if his offer was rejected and the Company "go[es] forward with the lawsuit, i will publish a 2nd report on QUCY," which he indicated would be directed at Mr. Lazar personally and at other individuals affiliated with the Company.

The Company is disclosing the substance of Mr. Gefvert's email so that shareholders and the broader market can evaluate for themselves the nature of the conduct at issue. In the Company's view, an offer by a self-identified short-seller to withhold future negative publications on the Company and on other companies associated with its Chief Executive Officer, in exchange for the withdrawal of a pending defamation and market-manipulation lawsuit, is not the conduct of an independent research analyst - it is, in the Company's view, coercive in nature and blackmail-style in effect. The Company believes it confirms, on its face, that short-seller reporting is being used as leverage rather than as objective analysis.

The Company intends to proceed with the pending litigation. Quantum Cyber will not withdraw its complaint, will not modify its claims in exchange for a promise of editorial silence, and intends to prosecute the case to its conclusion. The Company further intends to place Mr. Gefvert's August 14, 2026 email into the record of the proceeding, as it believes the correspondence is directly relevant to the claims and to the state of mind of the defendants.

The Company believes it is important for the market to understand what is actually at stake in these short-seller campaigns. In June 2026, Quantum Cyber signed definitive agreements to acquire a U.S.-based manufacturing facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and completed that acquisition the following month. In the weeks that followed, the Company assumed direct manufacturing of autonomous drone systems at the site and completed its first mini-interceptor drone at the newly-acquired U.S. facility. That transaction preserved American manufacturing capacity, protected existing jobs at the plant, and created new positions tied to the Company's expanding autonomous defense production. The Company has publicly targeted an annual production capacity of up to 100,000 drones combining kamikaze and interceptor platforms, all engineered and assembled on U.S. soil, in alignment with the Trump Administration's on-shore U.S. manufacturing framework for autonomous systems.

When short-sellers construct and disseminate what the Company believes to be false and misleading narratives about issuers that are actually investing in U.S. manufacturing, the collateral damage is not confined to the share price. It reaches the workers on those factory floors, the families that depend on those paychecks, and the domestic industrial base that the United States is trying to rebuild in the defense-technology sector. In the Company's view, that is why coordinated short-seller conduct of this nature is not a victimless activity, and it is why Quantum Cyber intends to see this case through.

Federal Enforcement Context

The Company notes that short-seller reporting campaigns of this nature have, in recent years, drawn increasing scrutiny from U.S. federal authorities. In July 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission publicly announced charges against Andrew Left, the founder of Citron Research, alleging a multi-year scheme in which, according to the government's charging documents, Mr. Left used his published short-seller reports and related public statements to move share prices in a direction opposite to the trading positions he actually held. Those charges are a matter of public record and remain pending; Mr. Left has publicly denied wrongdoing.

The Company is not asserting in this release that Mr. Gefvert or White Diamond Research have engaged in the specific conduct alleged against Mr. Left. Those allegations are the subject of the Company's separate civil complaint, which speaks for itself and remains a matter of public record. The Company references the Citron Research enforcement matter solely to underscore that the model of publishing adverse reports on U.S.-listed issuers while holding, or standing to benefit from, undisclosed or under-disclosed short positions is no longer a fringe concern - it is a recognized enforcement priority for U.S. federal authorities.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release (including but not limited to the statement that the Company "intends to proceed with the pending litigation") are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's expectations regarding the outcome, timing, and conduct of the litigation described herein; the recovery of damages, exemplary damages, interest, or costs; and any related legal or regulatory developments. Litigation is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given as to the timing, cost, or outcome of the proceedings referenced in this release. The Company's characterization of the email received from Mr. Gefvert reflects the Company's own views and interpretation of that communication; Mr. Gefvert may hold and express contrary views. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. Additional information concerning these and other factors may be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available publicly at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com