DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc (LCAS) Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Aug-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.2556 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40003903 CODE: LCAS ISIN: LU1781541XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LEI Code: 213800X25VEVKDSCYO57 Sequence No.: 440616 EQS News ID: 2386748 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)