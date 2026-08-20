LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.: LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for July 2026

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the "Company") today released its monthly activity report for July 2026.

Total client assets at the end of July were $2.55 trillion, a decrease of $16.1 billion, or 0.6%, compared to the end of June. Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 60.6%, up from 55.5% a year ago.

Total organic net new assets ("NNA") for July were $7.4 billion, translating to a 3.5% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of July were $54.3 billion, a decrease of $2.6 billion compared to the end of June. Net buying in July was $14.7 billion.



(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)



July June Change July Change 2026 2026 M/M 2025 Y/Y Client Assets Advisory 1,544.2 1,548.4 (0.3 %) 1,077.0 43.4 - Brokerage 1,002.4 1,014.3 (1.2 %) 862.4 16.2 - Total Client Assets 2,546.6 2,562.7 (0.6 %) 1,939.4 31.3 - Organic NNA Advisory 10.2 13.3 n/m 7.5 n/m Brokerage (2.8 - (2.0 - n/m (2.0 - n/m Total Organic NNA 7.4 11.3 n/m 5.4 n/m Acquired NNA Advisory 0.0 0.5 n/m 0.0 n/m Brokerage 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Total Acquired NNA 0.0 0.5 n/m 0.0 n/m Total NNA Advisory 10.2 13.8 n/m 7.5 n/m Brokerage (2.8 - (2.0 - n/m (2.0 - n/m Total NNA 7.4 11.8 n/m 5.5 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions 1.9 2.3 n/m 2.4 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured cash account sweep 36.8 38.4 (4.2 %) 33.7 9.2 - Deposit cash account sweep 15.0 15.6 (3.8 %) 10.8 38.9 - Total Bank Sweep 51.8 54.1 (4.3 %) 44.4 16.7 - Money market sweep 1.1 1.1 - - 3.4 (67.6 %) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 52.8 55.2 (4.3 %) 47.9 10.2 - Client cash account 1.5 1.7 (11.8 %) 1.6 (6.3 %) Total Client Cash Balances 54.3 56.9 (4.6 %) 49.5 9.7 - Net buy (sell) activity 14.7 13.1 n/m 13.7 n/m Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 7,490 7,499 (0.1 %) 6,339 18.2 - Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,931 3,024 (3.1 %) 2,212 32.5 - Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 363 363 - - 433 (16.2 %)

For additional information regarding these and other Company business metrics, please refer to the Company's most recent earnings announcement , which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com

Contacts

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investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

Media Relations

media.relations@lplfinancial.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.6 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") and LPL Enterprise, LLC ("LPL Enterprise"), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Members FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.