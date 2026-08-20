BioSyent Inc.: BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Q2 and H1 2026

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", TSX Venture: RX) released today its consolidated financial results for the three months (Q2), six months (H1), and trailing twelve months (TTM) ended June 30, 2026. Key highlights include:
|(CAD)
|Q2 2026
|% Change
vs.
Q2 2025
|H1 2026
|% Change
vs.
H1 2025
|TTM
Jun 30, 2026
|% Change
vs.
TTM
Jun 30, 2025
|Pharmaceutical Sales
|11,110,365
|+14%
|21,913,472
|+7%
|42,325,508
|+11%
|Oral Health Sales
|8,224,402
|n/a
|11,209,375
|n/a
|11,209,375
|n/a
|Insecticide Sales
|537,996
|+32%
|658,098
|-5%
|2,139,789
|+51%
|Total Company Sales
|19,872,763
|+95%
|33,780,945
|+60%
|55,674,672
|+41%
|EBITDA1
|4,976,253
|+80%
|8,615,339
|+45%
|14,776,299
|+34%
|Net Income After Taxes (NIAT)
|2,849,437
|+41%
|5,194,256
|+20%
|9,868,384
|+19%
|Fully Diluted EPS
|0.25
|+39%
|0.45
|+19%
|0.85
|+18%
- Q2 2026 was first full quarter of financial results contributed by Oral Health segment following March 1, 2026 acquisition of Oral Science Inc.:
- $8.2 million sales
- $1.5 million EBITDA1
- $1.1 million NIAT (before $0.75 million amortization expense on acquired intangible assets)
- Q2 2026 consolidated EBITDA1 margin: 25% to sales (26% to sales - adjusted for one-time acquisition costs)
- H1 2026 consolidated EBITDA1 margin: 26% to sales (27% to sales - adjusted for one-time acquisition costs)
- Return on Average Equity for the trailing twelve months ('TTM') ended June 30, 2026 was 24%, increasing from 23% for TTM June 30, 2025
- During H1 2026, repurchased and cancelled a total of 218,500 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)
- Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.055 per common share on March 13, 2026 and June 15, 2026
- Declared subsequent cash dividend of $0.055 per common share to be paid on September 15, 2026
"We are very pleased with the first full quarter of operating results delivered by our new Oral Health segment in Q2 2026," commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. "The added sales and profit from the Oral Health segment when combined with continued growth in our existing Pharmaceutical segment, both in Canada and internationally, resulted in total Company quarterly sales and EBITDA1 growth of 95% and 80%, respectively, over the comparative quarter. With H1 2026 operating cash flows from the Oral Health segment of $1.3 million since the March 1st acquisition date combined with $3.9 million in H1 2026 operating cash flows from our Pharmaceutical and Insecticide businesses, we continued to invest in growing all of our businesses in H1 2026 in addition to paying down our short term acquisition debt, buying back shares under our Normal Course Issuer Bid, and paying regular quarterly dividends. Though we continue to face economic uncertainty in Canada and geopolitical instability internationally, we are well-positioned with a strong balance sheet and more diversified product portfolio, to continue to deliver on our strategic priorities of profitable growth, portfolio diversification and long-term value creation for our shareholders."
The CEO's presentation on the Q2 2026 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/investors/
The Company's Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 will be posted on www.sedarplus.ca on August 20, 2026.
The Company further announces that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of 590 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's RSU Plan. These RSUs will fully vest within three years on the third anniversary of the applicable grant date.
For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.
About BioSyent Inc.
Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty healthcare products company focused on acquiring or in-licensing, marketing and distributing innovative pharmaceutical and oral health products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its Pharmaceutical and Oral Health businesses, both in Canada and internationally.
As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,308,835 common shares outstanding.
|BioSyent Inc.
|Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|In Canadian Dollars
|Q2 2026
|Q2 2025
|% Change
|H1 2026
|H1 2025
|% Change
|Net Revenues
|19,872,763
|10,179,296
|+95%
|33,780,945
|21,158,256
|+60%
|Cost of Goods Sold
|5,902,946
|2,266,734
|+160%
|9,642,892
|4,908,502
|+96%
|Gross Profit
|13,969,817
|7,912,562
|+77%
|24,138,053
|16,249,754
|+49%
|Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs
|9,999,709
|5,166,751
|+94%
|16,882,644
|10,347,572
|+63%
|Net Income Before Tax
|3,970,108
|2,745,811
|+45%
|7,255,409
|5,902,182
|+23%
|Tax (including Deferred Tax)
|1,120,671
|727,640
|+54%
|2,061,153
|1,564,078
|+32%
|Net Income After Tax
|2,849,437
|2,018,171
|+41%
|5,194,256
|4,338,104
|+20%
|Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues
|14%
|20%
|15%
|21%
|EBITDA1
|4,976,253
|2,760,149
|+80%
|8,615,339
|5,961,796
|+45%
|EBITDA1 % to Net Revenues
|25%
|27%
|26%
|28%
- Net of $750,000 amortization expense on intangible assets recognized in acquisition of Oral Science Inc.
- Net of $1,000,000 amortization expense on intangible assets recognized in acquisition of Oral Science Inc.
|BioSyent Inc.
|Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|AS AT
|June 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|% Change
|ASSETS
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|-
|8,942,833
|-
|28,651,823
|-62%
|Trade and other receivables
|6,697,930
|4,456,562
|68%
|Inventory
|10,743,336
|6,416,204
|76%
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|2,071,388
|187,977
|738%
|Derivative asset
|11,120
|-
|-
|Loans receivable - current
|72,118
|80,395
|-21%
|CURRENT ASSETS
|28,538,725
|39,792,961
|-21%
|Long term investments
|3,293,957
|3,293,957
|0%
|Loans receivable - non-current
|-
|61,799
|0%
|Deferred tax asset
|502,662
|510,932
|3%
|Property and equipment
|1,571,171
|982,737
|74%
|Intangible assets
|22,757,649
|4,797,073
|355%
|Goodwill
|3,796,739
|-
|-
|TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
|31,992,178
|9,646,498
|223%
|TOTAL ASSETS
|-
|60,460,903
|-
|49,439,459
|26%
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|-
|7,951,771
|-
|7,215,608
|49%
|SHORT TERM DEBT
|2,000,000
|-
|-
|CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION
|3,845,837
|-
|-
|NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
|820,315
|758,345
|23%
|Total Equity
|45,842,980
|41,465,506
|9%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|-
|60,460,903
|-
|49,439,459
|26%
- EBITDA is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
A reconciliation of EBITDA to NIAT for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 is provided in the table below:
|Three Months (Q2)
Ended June 30
|Six Months (H1)
Ended June 30
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|EBITDA
|4,976,253
|2,760,149
|8,615,339
|5,961,796
|Add:
|Interest Income
|94,412
|210,934
|261,204
|389,944
|Less:
|Depreciation - Property, Equipment
|(153,869
|-
|(68,075
|-
|(247,981
|-
|(134,982
|-
|Amortization of Intangible Assets
|(895,317
|-
|(144,566
|-
|(1,290,166
|-
|(288,842
|-
|Interest Expense
|(51,371
|-
|(12,631
|-
|(82,987
|-
|(25,734
|-
|Income Tax Expense
|(1,120,671
|-
|(727,640
|-
|(2,061,153
|-
|(1,564,078
|-
|NIAT
|2,849,437
|2,018,171
|5,194,256
|4,338,104
For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com
This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.